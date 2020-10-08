RM Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Live

Real Madrid (RM) will face Valencia Basket (VAL) in a EuroLeague game on Thursday night, October 8 (October 9 in India) at 12:30 am IST. The game will be played at WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain. By defeating ASVEL Basket in their first outing, Valencia Basket earned some valuable points and are currently seventh in the EuroLeague 2020 standings. Real Madrid, on the other hand, lost their tournament opener to Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia and are currently second-bottom (17th) in the charts.
Here is our RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction, RM vs VAL top picks and the RM vs VAL Dream11 team.
Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Alberto Abalde, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Carlos Alocen, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Trey Thompkins, Boris Tisma, Jeffery Taylor
Quino Colom, Vanja Marinkovic, Klemen Prepelic, Jaime Pradilla, Josep Puerto, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Nikola Kalinic, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Derrick Williams, Martin Hermannsson, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Tomas Pavelka, Guillem Ferrando.
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Valencia Basket are the favourites to win the game.
⛹️♂️ La última vez que nos medimos al @valenciabasket en casa en @EuroLeague estos fueron nuestros porcentajes de acierto:— Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) October 8, 2020
🏀 Tiro de 2: 60%
🎯 Tiro de 3: 58'6%
🤔 Pero ¿recuerdas el resultado?#HalaMadrid | #EuroLeagueisBack pic.twitter.com/cougHfcoRg
