RM Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Live

Real Madrid (RM) will face Valencia Basket (VAL) in a EuroLeague game on Thursday night, October 8 (October 9 in India) at 12:30 am IST. The game will be played at WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain. By defeating ASVEL Basket in their first outing, Valencia Basket earned some valuable points and are currently seventh in the EuroLeague 2020 standings. Real Madrid, on the other hand, lost their tournament opener to Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia and are currently second-bottom (17th) in the charts.

Here is our RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction, RM vs VAL top picks and the RM vs VAL Dream11 team.

RM vs VAL live: RM vs VAL schedule

Date: Friday, October 9, 2020

Time: 12:30 am IST

Venue: WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain

RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

RM vs VAL Dream11: Real Madrid squad

Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Alberto Abalde, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Carlos Alocen, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Trey Thompkins, Boris Tisma, Jeffery Taylor

RM vs VAL Dream11: Valencia Basket squad

Quino Colom, Vanja Marinkovic, Klemen Prepelic, Jaime Pradilla, Josep Puerto, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Nikola Kalinic, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Derrick Williams, Martin Hermannsson, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Tomas Pavelka, Guillem Ferrando.

RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Real Madrid: Walter Tavares, Gabriel Deck, Facundo Campazzo

Valencia Basket: Sam Van Rossom, Fernando San Emeterio, Derrick Williams

RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Real Madrid: Facundo Campazzo (PG), Jaycee Carroll (SG), Gabriel Deck (SF), Trey Thompkins (PF), Walter Tavares (C)

Valencia Basket: Sam Van Rossom (PG), Vanja Marinkovic (SG), Nikola Kalinic (SF), Derrick Williams (PF), Bojan Dubljevic (C)

RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction: RM vs VAL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Sam Van Rossom, Facundo Campazzo

Shooting Guard: Jaycee Carroll, Vanja Marinkovic

Small Forwards: Fernando San Emeterio, Gabriel Deck

Power Forward: Trey Thompkins

Centers: Walter Tavares

RM vs VAL live: RM vs VAL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Valencia Basket are the favourites to win the game.

⛹️‍♂️ La última vez que nos medimos al @valenciabasket en casa en @EuroLeague estos fueron nuestros porcentajes de acierto:

🏀 Tiro de 2: 60%

🎯 Tiro de 3: 58'6%

🤔 Pero ¿recuerdas el resultado?#HalaMadrid | #EuroLeagueisBack pic.twitter.com/cougHfcoRg — Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) October 8, 2020

Note: The RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction and RM vs VAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RM vs VAL Dream11 team and RM vs VAL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

