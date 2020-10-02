VGB Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Live

Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia (VGB) will face Real Madrid (RM) in the upcoming EuroLeague game on Friday night, October 2 (Oct 3 in India) at 12:30 am IST. The game will be played at Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz. Both the teams are yet to play a game in the tournament, but Real Madrid are way ahead of Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia in the EuroLeague standings. While Real Madrid are sixth, Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia are 12th in the league.
VGB vs RM Dream11 prediction, VGB vs RM top picks and the VGB vs RM Dream11 team.
Sander Raieste, Luca Vildoza, Tonye Jekiri, Pierria Henry, Tadas Sedekerskis, Ilimane Diop, Youssoupha Fall, Alec Peters, Pepe Sow, Zoran Dragic, Rokas Giedraitis, Achill Polonara, Arturs Kurucs
Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Sergio Llull, Carlos Alocen, Fabien Causeur, Jaycee Carroll, Rudy Fernandez, Gabriel Deck, Jeffery Taylor, Boris Tisma, Felipe Reyes, Trey Thompkins, Usman Garuba, Anthony Randolph, Walter Tavares
Real Madrid start as favourites to win the game.
💨💨 Hoy arrancamos la temporada 20/21 de @EuroLeague en el Buesa Arena con un duelo que tendrá público en las gradas.— Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) October 2, 2020
🧐 Todos los detalles del partido 👇https://t.co/DZ49kTGStA pic.twitter.com/IBVbTIHFdZ
