VGB Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Live

Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia (VGB) will face Real Madrid (RM) in the upcoming EuroLeague game on Friday night, October 2 (Oct 3 in India) at 12:30 am IST. The game will be played at Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz. Both the teams are yet to play a game in the tournament, but Real Madrid are way ahead of Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia in the EuroLeague standings. While Real Madrid are sixth, Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia are 12th in the league.

Here is our VGB vs RM Dream11 prediction, VGB vs RM top picks and the VGB vs RM Dream11 team.

VGB vs RM live: VGB vs RM schedule

Date: Friday night, October 2, 2020

Time: 12:30 am IST

Venue: Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

VGB vs RM Dream11 prediction: Squad list

VGB vs RM Dream11: Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia squad

Sander Raieste, Luca Vildoza, Tonye Jekiri, Pierria Henry, Tadas Sedekerskis, Ilimane Diop, Youssoupha Fall, Alec Peters, Pepe Sow, Zoran Dragic, Rokas Giedraitis, Achill Polonara, Arturs Kurucs

VGB vs RM Dream11: Real Madrid squad

Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Sergio Llull, Carlos Alocen, Fabien Causeur, Jaycee Carroll, Rudy Fernandez, Gabriel Deck, Jeffery Taylor, Boris Tisma, Felipe Reyes, Trey Thompkins, Usman Garuba, Anthony Randolph, Walter Tavares

VGB vs RM Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia: Pierria Henry, Rokas Giedraitis, Alec Peters

Real Madrid: Facundo Campazzo, Rudy Fernandez, Trey Thompkins

VGB vs RM Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia: Pierria Henry (PG), Luca Vildoza (SG), Rokas Giedraitis (SF), Alec Peters (PF), Ilimane Diop (C)

Real Madrid: Facundo Campazzo (PG), Jaycee Carroll (SG), Gabriel Deck (SF), Trey Thompkins (PF), Walter Tavares (C)

VGB vs RM Dream11 prediction: VGB vs RM Dream11 team

Point Guards: Zoran Dragic, Facundo Campazzo

Shooting Guard: Arturs Kurucs, Rudy Fernandez

Small Forwards: Rokas Giedraitis

Power Forward: Alec Peters

Centers: Walter Tavares, Tonye Jekiri

VGB vs RM live: VGB vs RM match prediction

Real Madrid start as favourites to win the game.

💨💨 Hoy arrancamos la temporada 20/21 de @EuroLeague en el Buesa Arena con un duelo que tendrá público en las gradas.

🧐 Todos los detalles del partido 👇https://t.co/DZ49kTGStA pic.twitter.com/IBVbTIHFdZ — Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) October 2, 2020

Note: The VGB vs RM Dream11 prediction and VGB vs RM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VGB vs RM Dream11 team and VGB vs RM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Real Madrid Basket Twitter