RM Vs ZEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague 2020-21 Match Preview

Real Madrid come up against Zenit St. Petersburg at WiZink Center in Madrid for a EuroLeague Basketball clash. The RM vs ZEN live match will be played on Friday, December 11 at 1:30 AM IST. Here is our RM vs ZEN Dream11 prediction, RM vs ZEN Dream11 team, RM vs ZEN game prediction and RM vs ZEN playing 5.

RM vs ZEN Dream11 prediction - Match preview

Fourth-placed Real Madrid lock horns with fifth-placed Zenit St. Petersburg in what is expected to be an enthralling game. Real Madrid has won five of its last six games across all competitions while Zenit St. Petersburg are in a similar run of form having won five from their last six. The last time the two sides played Real Madrid beat Zenit in St.Petersburg, 86-71. Based on recent form, our RM vs ZEN game prediction is a Real Madrid win due to their scoring abilities.

Also Read | Pau Gasol Thinks Lakers Return Could Be Special, Wants To Play Alongside His Brother

RM vs ZEN Dream11 prediction - Team Squads

Real Madrid Squad - Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Sergio Llull, Nicolas Laprovittola, Fabien Causeur, Jaycee Carroll, Gabriel Deck, Jeffery Taylor, Mario Nakic, Jordan Mickey, Trey Thompkins, Usman Garuba, Felipe Reyes, Walter Tavares, Salah Mejri, Facundo Campazzo. Alberto Abalde Diaz

Zenit St. Petersburg Squad - Kevin Pangos, Will Thomas, Mateusz Ponitka, Alex Poythress, Billy Baron, Artūras Gudaitis, K.C. Rivers, Austin James Hollins, Andrey Zubkov, Vitaly Fridzon, Anton Pushkov, Dmitry Khvostov, Igor Volkhin, Vladislav Trushkin, Zakharov Denis, Maxim Karvanen

Also Read | No. 2 Baylor Wins Delayed Home Opener 83-52 Over SFA

RM vs ZEN playing 5

Real Madrid:

PF: Gabriel Deck

SF: Anthony Randolph

C: Edy Tavares

PG: Nico Laprovittola

SG: Jeffrey Taylor

Zenit Saint Petersburg:

PF: Kevin Pangos

SF: Will Thomas

C: Arturas Gudaitis

PG: Mateusz Ponitka

SG: Austin Hollins

RM vs ZEN Dream11 team

PG - Mateusz Ponitka, Nico Laprovittola

SG - Jeffrey Taylor, Austin Hollins

SF - Anthony Randolph

PF - Gabriel Deck (PP)

C - Arturas Gudaitis (SP), Edy Tavares

Also Read | GST Vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Basketball Association Live

Also Read | NBA Fans Drag Larsa Pippen For Giving Advice While Reportedly Cheating With Malik Beasley

Note: The RM vs ZEN Dream11 prediction and RM vs ZEN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RM vs ZEN Dream11 team, RM vs ZEN playing 5 and RM vs ZEN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Canva