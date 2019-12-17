Utah Jazz Fan Sues Russell Westbrook For $68 Million After Receiving Lifetime Ban

Utah Jazz fan Shane Keisel was banned for life from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in March last year after he supposedly made certain racist remarks on then Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Russell Westbrook. Keisel has now reportedly filed a $68 million lawsuit against the NBA and Russell Westbrook.

Shane Keisel's attorneys argue he never made racial comments to Westbrook, and the allegations cost Keisel his job, friends and family, and resulted in death threats. https://t.co/OOWart1OGJ — KUTV 2News (@KUTV2News) December 17, 2019

Shane Keisel banned after Russell Westbrook confrontation

Shane Keisel, 46, was involved in a nasty verbal confrontation with Russell Westbrook during Q2 of the game between Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 11, 2018. The verbal jibes that Keisel made were considered to be racial and inappropriate by Westbrook. The NBA swiftly acted on the issue to ban Shane Keisel from the arena for a lifetime.

Russell Westbrook sued by Shane Keisel

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Shane Kiesel has sued the NBA and now Houston Rockets star Russel Westbrook. The report suggests that Keisel filed a lawsuit worth $68 million to the 4th District Court, denying the claims made by the NBA. The 46-year-old reportedly denies making any vile comments. Keisel's tone during the confrontation was the same kind as that of the other members inside the arena. The incident reportedly cost him his job, family and also resulted in death threats.

Frank Zang, the senior vice president of communications for Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment, released a statement that said there no legal or factual basis for Keisel's lawsuit claims against Utah Jazz.

