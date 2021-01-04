Rockets Vs Mavericks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game Live, Team News, Predictions, H2h

The Houston Rockets will take on the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA regular-season game at the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas. The game will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Wednesday, January 5, 2021. Here's a look at how to watch the Rockets vs Mavericks live stream, team news and our game prediction.

Also Read | Steph Curry Drops Career-high 62 Points In JUST 36 Minutes For Warriors Vs Trail Blazers

Rockets vs Mavericks team news and match preview

The Houston Rockets seem to have brushed off their slow start at the NBA 2020-21 regular-season and are now in 6th place on the Western Conference table. After suffering two back to back losses to the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets at the start of the season, the Rockets have come back strong and will be heading into this game on the back of successive wins over the Sacramento Kings. They will be without James Harden (ankle injury), Mason Jones, KJ Martin and Ben McLemore (COVID/medical reasons).

The Dallas Mavericks meanwhile, seem to have gotten back to normal after their shocking 51 point win over the LA Clippers. Despite their huge win, the Mavs have gone to lose what should have been much easier games, against the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls with a 10-point win over the Miami Heat in the middle of it. They will be hoping to go back to winning ways without the help of PG Luka Doncic who is out with a quadriceps injury.

Also Read | Stephen Curry Cites Michael Jordan Meme After 62-point Game Vs Blazers

Rockets vs Mavericks H2H

The Rockets vs Mavericks have met 19 times in the last five seasons of the NBA, going back to the 2015-16 season. The Mavs have managed to win just five matches in these 19 games. Overall, both teams have clashed with each other 182 times in the NBA regular season. The Rockets have a small advantage here as well, having won 98 matches to the Mavericks' 84 wins. In the playoffs, both teams stand at an equal 8-8 in their 16 games - the latest of these playoff meetings came at the 2015 Western Conference First Round Playoffs.

Also Read | Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Both Miss Game Winning Shots As Nets Lose By 1 Point

Rockets vs Mavericks prediction

According to our Rockets vs Mavericks prediction, the Houston Rockets will come out on top in this game.

NBA live stream: How to watch Rockets vs Mavericks live stream?

The NBA games will not be televised in India this season. There will also be no official live streaming for any of the games on any streaming service or app. Instead, fans in India will have to buy an NBA League Pass in order to watch the NBA 2020-21 season games live in India on the NBA App. The Rockets vs Mavericks live stream can also be viewed on the NBA App with the League Pass starting at 6:30 AM IST on January 3.

Also Read | Steph Curry Silences Critics On Social Media After Career-high 62 Points, NBA World Reacts

Image Credits: Houston Rockets Twitter