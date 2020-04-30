Roger Goodell To Work For Free, NFL Won't Cut Salary Of Staff Earning Below $100k: Report

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has reportedly taken a 100% pay cut, effective this month. ESPN broke the news Wednesday stating Roger Goodell has been voluntarily working for free while NFL executives will have to take a pay cut of about 5 to 15%.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell volunteered to reduce his salary last month to $0, per a league spokesman; it began earlier this month. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2020

Roger Goodell salary, compensation: How much money does Roger Goodell make?

Roger Goodell was reportedly set to make around $4 to $5 million in salary this year, which is a part of a total $40 million compensation. If all the incentive clauses in his contract are met, Goodell stands to make a maximum of $200 million this year, per reports based on his 2017 contract extension.

However, the NFL commissioner voluntarily opted to work for free and his request was also approved by the NFL executive committee last month. According to ESPN, Roger Goodell working for free and NFL executives taking a pay cut has nothing do with the league's plans for the 2020 NFL season. Reports suggest that the league still plans to start the upcoming season as scheduled in September but are already working on several contingency ideas if the schedule will be delayed due to the pandemic.

Roger Goodell's voluntary salary reduction has nothing to do with the league's prospects for the 2020 season. League is planning on playing the 2020 season as scheduled at this time, and will be prepared to make adjustments if necessary. https://t.co/O1mnOcSOfK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the NFL reportedly sent a memo to the executives announcing a pay cut and furlough for all staff members. According to the memo, executives earning at least $100,000 per year will be forced to take a 5 to 15% pay cut in order to mitigate the financial losses due to the lockdown. Staff members earning below $100,000 per year will not have their pay reduced. Employees who are furloughed will not be working nor will be paid but they will continue to receive health care benefits, per the memo. The furloughs and pay cuts are expected to be in effect after May 8.

