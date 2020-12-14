Former Teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Exchange Words After Preseason Game

This weekend, Kevin Durant ended a 552-day wait and returned to the NBA court. Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were up against the Washington Wizards – who lost 119-114. While Durant scored 15 points, fans also seemed to focus on the Durant-Russell Westbrook embrace courtside. Westbrook, who played the 2019-20 season with the Houston Rockets, was traded to the Wizards. Durant was out due to his Achilles heel and played for the first time since June 2019.

KD and Russ Westbrook share a moment during their preseason matchup

Russ and KD dap up postgame 🤝 pic.twitter.com/yYu80kMgnZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

Before they went their separate ways. both Durant and Westbrook spent eight seasons playing for OKC Thunder as teammates. Not being able to win a title, Durant went to the Golden State Warriors in 2016, while Westbrook was traded in 2019. As of now, Durant has won two NBA titles with the Warriors, while Westbrook was unable to participate in a deep playoff run with the Rockets.

Though they both did not play against each other as Westbrook sat the game out, both stars appear to be on good terms. With Durant leaving OKC Thunders, rumours of beef between the two had followed. Their warm courtside interaction put those rumours to rest, especially after Durant has even defended Westbrook for being labelled a bad teammate by many.

Durant spoke about the statements made being unfair, especially since he was the one who to play with the Golden State Warriors. "I always thought that was ignorant," Durant said, speaking of people assuming he was not liked. "There was definitely some bad blood between them," one fan wrote, now agreeing that they seem to have buried the hatchet.

Fans react to KD and Russ interacting after Nets vs Wizards preseason matchup

Love to see it. Remember, the two former MVPs used to actually be on the same team and faced off against Aron Baynes together back in the 2014 West Finals. Now what’s crazy is that for the first time ever, Russ, KD, and Baynes are all in the East. And all on different teams. Wow. — Unofficial tAronto Baynes Fan Club (@BaynesFanClub) December 14, 2020

I miss rooting for both of my guys pic.twitter.com/A7amiRYlrH — #0urMVP🪄(NETS🏆|NYG😑) (@EliteTheKing_) December 14, 2020

True but there was definitely some bad blood between them — Lil Ugly Dude (@littleuglydood) December 14, 2020

Nets vs Wizards: Durant, Irving score as Westbrook sits out first preseason game

(Image credits: AP, Russell Westbrook Instagram)