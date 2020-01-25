Russell Westbrook Complains About Heckling Timberwolves Fan To Security Guards

Russell Westbrook, along with James Harden, has led the Houston Rockets to a 28-16 win-loss record in the NBA Western Conference standings. During the Rockets game against Minnesota Timberwolves, the 31-year-old Westbrook complained about an opposition fan to the security guard at Target Center. Last year, Russell Westbrook got a fan banned for life after he hurled racial comments at the NBA star.

Rockets star Russell Westbrook alerts security about a heckling Timberwolves fan

Russell Westbrook appeared to speak to a security guard about a fan sitting courtside. pic.twitter.com/DpZB6Twtbj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2020

The incident took place when 38.6 seconds were remaining in the first half. Though the fan was not asked to leave, he received a warning from the security guard. The Rockets had a 59-54 lead when Russell Westbrook spoke to the security guard. Here are the Houston Rockets vs Timberwolves highlights.

Rockets vs Timberwolves highlights: Russell Westbrook scores 45 points, leads Rockets to victory

According to Russell Westbrook stats on ESPN, he finished the game with 45 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 59.3% from the field and making 100% of his free throws. The Rockets defeated the Timberwolves with a 131-124 margin. Karl-Anthony Towns scored team-high 30 points for the Timberwolves.

NBA 2019-20: Russell Westbrook gets Philadelphia 76ers ejected

An idiot told him his cheekbones went to the back of his head, he’s the most inefficient player ever and his career is a joke. Russ calmly sent his bodyguard to tell the security guard but they picked the wrong guy so my loud ass pointed out the ignorant heckler and he was gone! — Allison Wollam (@Allison_Wollam) December 30, 2019

During the Philadelphia 76ers vs Rockets game on January 3 (January 4 IST), a Sixers fan called Russell Westbrook 'a joke'. Westbrook went to his bodyguard for information security. According to some fans present at the game, security personnel at the Toyota Center caught the wrong person but were directed to the heckler.

