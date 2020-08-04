SAC Vs DAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NBA Live Game Info

Luke Walton's Sacramento Kings will face the Dallas Mavericks at the HP Field House on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm ET (Wednesday, 12:00 am IST). Here's a look at the SAC vs DAL Dream11 prediction, SAC vs DAL Dream11 team and the SAC vs DAL Dream11 top picks for the enticing clash.

⏰ EARLY GAME ALERT! ⏰



Tomorrow we take on the Kings for a 1:30PM CST tipoff! Don't miss any of the action on @FoxSportsSW! #MFFL — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 4, 2020

SAC vs DAL Dream11 prediction and game preview

Rick Carlisle's Dallas Mavericks have had quite a poor start at the NBA bubble following a few strong showings in the scrimmages. Dallas suffered a 153-149 defeat against Houston Rockets in their opening game at the NBA bubble and then suffered another narrow 117-115 loss against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Despite having clinched a playoffs spot, Dallas will be hopeful of getting their first win since the NBA restart. Dwight Powell, Jason Brunson and Willey Cauley-Stein are out for the encounter against Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings also suffered back-to-back defeats at the NBA bubble. Although Sacramento came close to beating San Antonio Spurs, they failed to close out the game and ended up with a 129-120 loss. Sacramento then suffered a 116-132 defeat against Orlando Magic on Sunday. Sacramento's Marvin Bagley III has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Our SAC vs SAL Dream11 prediction is that Sacramento will win the game.

SAC vs DAL Dream11 prediction - Probable starting line-ups

Sacramento Kings probable starting line-up: Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Richaun Holmes, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Aaron Fox

Dallas Mavericks probable starting line-up: Kristaps Porzingis, Dorian Finney Smith, Maxi Keiber, Tim Hardaway Jr., Luka Doncic

SAC vs DAL Dream11 team

Point Guard - James, Joseph, Doncic(SP)

Shooting Guard - Bogdanovic, Curry(PP)

Small Forward - Hardaway

Power Forward - Bjelica

Centre - Poringiz

SAC vs DAL Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Sacramento Kings - De'Aaron Fox, Bjelica, Holmes

Top picks for Dallas Mavericks - Poringiz, Doncic, Hardaway

Note: The SAC vs DAL Dream11 prediction, SAC vs DAL Dream11 top picks and SAC vs DAL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SAC vs DAL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Baze Twitter / Dallas Mavericks Instagram