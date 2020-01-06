SAC Vs GSW Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

The Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA regular-season game. The match is set to be played at the Chase Center San Francisco, CA. The game commences at 8:30 AM (IST).

The updated NBA standings through Week 11. pic.twitter.com/EMSoiez3AB — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2020

SAC vs GSW Preview

It has been a season to forget for the Golden State Warriors. The San Francisco franchise are at the bottom of the pile in the Western Conference standings with an awful 9-28 record. They would look to turn around their fortunes after their defeat against the Detroit Pistons but that seems unlikely considering their current form. The Sacramento Kings agonisingly lost to the Pelicans 115-117 and would look to pile on the Warriors’ misery by registering a win.

SAC vs GSW Injury and Availability News

The GSW are without the services of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, D’Angelo Russell, Kevon Looney and Klay Thompson

The Kings have Bogdan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III for their clash with GSW.

SAC vs GSW Squads

SAC: Trevor Ariza, Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Yogi Ferrell, De'Aaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, Harry Giles III, Kyle Guy, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Kosta Koufos, Eric Mika, Isaiah Pineiro, Caleb Swanigan, Tyler Ulis, Troy Williams, Nemanja Bjelica.

SAC vs GSW Dream11 Top Picks

The Warriors are struggling with injuries this campaign and Alec Burks has led the scoring for them this season. Buddy Hield leads the Kings and he would look to add to his scoring tally against GSW. Eric Paschall and Willie Cauley-Stein are also good Dream11 picks from GSW. From the Kings, Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica are also expected to be a source of Dream11 points.

SAC vs GSW Dream11 Team

Point-Guard – Ky Bowman

– Ky Bowman Shooting-Guard – Buddy Hield, Alec Burks

– Buddy Hield, Alec Burks Small-Forward – Harrison Barnes, Glenn Robinson III

– Harrison Barnes, Glenn Robinson III Power-Forward – Nemanja Bjelica, Eric Paschall (Star Player)

SAC vs GSW Dream11 Prediction

The Sacramento Kings are likely to thump the Golden State Warriors.

