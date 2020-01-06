SAC Vs GSW Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

The Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA regular-season game. The match is set to be played at the Chase Center San Francisco, CA. The game commences at 8:30 AM (IST).
The updated NBA standings through Week 11. pic.twitter.com/EMSoiez3AB— NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2020
It has been a season to forget for the Golden State Warriors. The San Francisco franchise are at the bottom of the pile in the Western Conference standings with an awful 9-28 record. They would look to turn around their fortunes after their defeat against the Detroit Pistons but that seems unlikely considering their current form. The Sacramento Kings agonisingly lost to the Pelicans 115-117 and would look to pile on the Warriors’ misery by registering a win.
The Warriors are struggling with injuries this campaign and Alec Burks has led the scoring for them this season. Buddy Hield leads the Kings and he would look to add to his scoring tally against GSW. Eric Paschall and Willie Cauley-Stein are also good Dream11 picks from GSW. From the Kings, Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica are also expected to be a source of Dream11 points.
