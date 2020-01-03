SAC Vs NOP Dream11 NBA Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Other Details

Sacramento Kings will take on New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019-20 NBA regular season game. The match will be played at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Saturday night (Sunday 8:30 AM IST). Fans can also play the SAC vs NOP game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the SAC vs NOP Dream11 predictions, squad details.

SAC vs NOP Dream11 preview

In NBA standings 2019-2020, Sacramento Kings are in the 12th position in the Western Conference. They have played 35 games so far in the series. Out of that, they have won 13 and lost 22 games. Their last match was against the Memphis Grizzlies which they won by a margin of 128-123. They have to play well in the upcoming game against New Orleans Pelicans to move forward in the points table.

New Orleans Pelicans are currently 14th in the NBA standings in the Western Conference. They have played 35 games so far in the series. Out of which, they have won 13 and lost 22. The team is just ahead of Golden State Warriors. They will be desperate to win in order to move forward in the points table.

SAC vs NOP Dream11 squad

SAC vs NOP Dream11 squad Sacramento Kings

Trevor Ariza, Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Yogi Ferrell, De'Aaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, Harry Giles III, Kyle Guy, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Kosta Koufos, Eric Mika, Isaiah Pineiro, Caleb Swanigan, Tyler Ulis, Troy Williams

SAC vs NOP Dream11 squad New Orleans Pelicans

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lonzo Ball, Zylan Cheatham, Derrick Favors, Josh Gray, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Frank Jackson, Nicolo Melli, Darius Miller, E'Twaun Moore, Jahlil Okafor, JJ Redick, Kenrich Williams, Zion Williamson

SAC vs NOP Dream11 team

SAC vs NOP Dream11 prediction

Sacramento Kings will be favourites to win the match

Note: The SAC vs NOP Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee you positive results in the game.