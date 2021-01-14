SAS Vs HOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Rosters, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

The San Antonio Spurs (SAS) and the Houston Rockets (HOU) will face off in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Thursday, January 14 at 7:30 PM EST (Friday, January 15 at 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Here is our SAS vs HOU Dream11 prediction, top picks and SAS vs HOU Dream11 team.

While Houston Rockets lost their last two games against LA Lakers, the San Antonio Spurs have won 7 of their 13 games so far. DeMar DeRozan and team were battered the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last outing and would look to deliver yet another impressive performance. Despite James Harden by their side, the Rockets appear to be in crisis as they have lost 6 out of their last 11 outings. Because of this, Houston Rockets are at the second last (14th) spot on the Western Conference table, while Spurs are at the eighth position.

US date and time: Thursday, January 14 at 7:30 PM EST

Indian date and time: Friday, January 15 at 6:00 AM IST

Venue: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

LaMarcus Aldridge, Keita Bates-Diop, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Trey Lyles, Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White

Sterling Brown, Bruno Caboclo, Chris Clemons, DeMarcus Cousins, Dante Exum, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr, Mason Jones, Rodions Kurucs, Kenyon Martin Jr, James Harden, Ben McLemore, David Nwaba, Victor Oladipo, Jae'Sean Tate, Brodric Thomas, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Christian Wood

SAS vs HOU game prediction: Top picks

San Antonio Spurs: Patty Mills, Lonnie Walker IV, LaMarcus Aldridge

Houston Rockets: John Wall, P.J. Tucker

Point Guards: John Wall, Patty Mills

Shooting Guards: D Derozan (SP)

Small Forwards: Lonnie Walker IV, David Nwaba

Power Forwards: LaMarcus Aldridge (PP), P.J. Tucker

Centres: Christian Wood

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the San Antonio Spurs are the favourites to win the game. Additionally, James Harden was involved in a blockbuster trade on Wednesday, which is expected to weaken the Rockets initially.

Closed out the road trip with a W!



Highlights 🎥 pic.twitter.com/tdNoX5tN7e — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 13, 2021

