Scottie Pippen No Longer Employed By Chicago Bulls, Reveals He Was Fired This Year

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen recently revealed that the franchise fired him from his role as a senior advisor. Pippen chose not the make the news public for some time. Scottie Pippen played 11 seasons with the Bulls before moving on to the Houston Rockets for the 1998-99 season.

Scottie was unfiltered talking about his recent split from the Bulls & his relationship w/MJ. Give a listen ... https://t.co/3IstETtMyr — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) April 15, 2020

Pippen's interview on the Thuzio Live & Unfiltered podcast was actually recorded before the 2020 NBA All-Star game but was released on Spotify on April 15 (April 16 IST). While introducing Pippen, he was asked about his role as the team's ambassador. Pippen replied to them by saying he 'was' and was fired this year. The seven-time NBA All-Star revealed that he did not wish to make the news public, but he was no longer employed by the team.

According to reports, the Bulls and Pippen could not agree on compensation. Pippen wanted to continue as their advisor, but the Bulls asked for specific commitments after which neither side could reach an agreement. Before the NBA 2019-20 season began, the Bulls and Pippen had met to talk about Pippen's role in the team, particularly that he makes regular appearances on ESPN's The Jump. During his interview, Pippen added that it was probably a good thing that he was fired as he liked to associated himself with winning.

Scottie Pippen NBA stats: How many rings does Scottie Pippen have?

According to ESPN's Scottie Pippen NBA stats, Pippen averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in his career. He started playing for the Bulls in 1988 and won six championships with them. In 1998, he moved to the Rockets for one season before playing with the Portland Trail Blazers for four years. He returned to the Bulls for one last season before retiring in 2004.

