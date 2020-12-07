Scottie Pippen Told Michael Jordan He Was UNIMPRESSED With The Last Dance

Earlier this year, Michael Jordan was re-introduced to the world with his documentary The Last Dance. The 10-part docu-series starred the NBA legend, focusing on his final season with the Chicago Bulls while chronicling his journey. Critics and fans seemed to love the docu-series, which even captured moments from the Bulls locker room. Scottie Pippen, however, remained unimpressed.

Scottie Pippen unhappy with The Last Dance?

During a recent interview, Scottie Pippen spoke about his bond with Jordan and The Last Dance's accuracy. As per Pippen, the documentary failed to capture what was accomplished during "one of the greatest eras of basketball", which also had two of the greatest players the game has ever seen. While Jordan was uplifted and glorified, Pippen thinks it "backfired" as people witnessed his personality.

Pippen claimed that he spoke to Jordan about it, letting him know he was not too pleased with it. Jordan, Pippen said, agreed with him. He even discussed their bond together, which came after growing up together and defending each other. "That respect we had on the court, that competitiveness we took through to the top – it was special," Pippen added, saying that they "had to be dominant".

Much before the interview, reports had spoken about Pippen's anger at the documentary. According to David Kaplan on ESPN 1000 in Chicago, Scottie Pippen was 'so angry' and 'beyond livid' at Jordan regarding his portrayal in the docu-series. Kaplan added that Pippen was unhappy after Jordan referred to him as 'selfish'. The 55-year-old also did not 'realise what he was getting himself into' when he agreed to do the documentary.

Was Scottie Pippen portrayed in a negative light?

Kaplan further explained that Pippen believed that till the final few minutes of the Game 6 against the Utah Jazz during the 1998 NBA Finals, it was only 'bash Scottie, bash Scottie, bash Scottie.' While The Last Dance had Michael Jordan compliment Pippen in the first episode, it highlighted some negative moments of Pippen's career with the Chicago Bulls. Episode two showed the beginning of the 1997-98 season, which Scottie Pippen had to sit out because of his ankle surgery.

(Image credits: AP)