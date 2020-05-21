Seth Curry Admits Having Preference To Play Against Star Elder Brother Steph Curry

Steph Curry's younger brother Seth Curry currently plays in the NBA as a shooting guard for the Dallas Mavericks. Seth was recently on Austin Rivers' Uninterrupted podcast Go Off with Austin Rivers, where he discussed playing for the Golden State Warriors and with his elder brother. Seth revealed why he chooses not to play with Steph even though he had multiple opportunities to do so.

Steph Curry brother Seth Curry on playing against him on Go Off with Austin Rivers podcast (11:00 mark)

Steph Curry brother Seth Curry talks about playing with and against NBA star

While talking to Rivers, Seth revealed that he has 'had some opportunities to play on the Warriors' where he would assume a much lesser role. However, the Mavericks star refused them as he 'never really wanted to play' with Steph Curry. He explained that when he is constantly going to he 'compared to him and somewhat in his shadow', he would like to play against him.

Seth Curry believes that if they were on the same team, their comparisons would increase, which is why he wants to create his 'own path' so that he can do his 'own thing'. Rivers also asked him if Steph has ever asked him to play with the team, Seth Curry said that the Warriors star always 'pushed' him 'in the other direction' so he could create his own way, well aware of the pressures his younger brother could be under if they were in the same team.

Seth Curry NBA stats

Seth Curry (26 PTS) goes 6-8 from 3-point land and passes his brother, Steph, to become 1st in career 3P% (43.6%) among active players! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8Vnf8wD2B1 — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2020

Seth Curry was averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting a career-high 50% from the field for the Dallas Mavericks before the NBA 2019-20 season was suspended. He is shooting 44.3% from the three-point line in his NBA career. Though Seth has played for multiple teams during his seven years in the NBA, he is reportedly happy with the Mavericks and plans to continue playing for them. He started playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013, before moving on to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Seth then played for the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings before signing with Dallas Mavericks in 2016. He played the next season with the Portland Trail Blazers before returning to Dallas.

