SLC Vs OKL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA G League Game Preview

The Salt Lake City Stars (SLC) will go up against the Oklahoma City Blue (OKL) in the upcoming game of the NBA G League on Thursday, February 11, at 11:30 AM EST (10:00 PM IST). The game will be played at The Field House in Florida. Here is our SLC vs OKL Dream11 prediction, top picks and SLC vs OKL Dream11 team.

SLC vs OKL Dream11 prediction: SLC vs OKL Dream11 team and preview

The Salt Lake City Stars have slipped to the second last spot of the NBA G League standings as they lost their opening game against the Erie BayHawks. The Oklahoma City Blue, on the other hand, will play their first game on Thursday, with fans having huge expectations from Antonius Cleveland, Melvin Frazier Jr and Aleksej Pokusevski. The Salt Lake City Stars still have a chance to bounce back as they also boast of an impressive line-up.

SLC vs OKL live: SLC vs OKL schedule

US date and time: Thursday, February 11, at 11:30 AM EST

Indian date and time: Thursday, February 11, at 10:00 PM IST

Venue: The Field House, Florida

SLC vs OKL starting lineups: Rosters

SLC vs OKL Dream11: Salt Lake City Stars roster

Udoka Azubuike, Malik Benlevi, Trevon Bluiett, Jarrell Brantley, Yogi Ferrell, Trent Forrest, Romaro Gill, Marcus Graves, Malcolm Miller, Jordan Nwor, Mike Scott, Trevon Scott, Jake Toolson, Paul White

SLC vs OKL Dream11: Oklahoma City Blue roster

Moses Brown, Antonius Cleveland, Rob Edwards, Vincent Edwards, Melvin Frazier Jr, Josh Hall, Moravian Prep, Jaylen Hoard, TY Jerome, Vit Krejci, Aleksej Pokusevski, Chasson Randle, Zavier Simpson, Ryan Woolridge, Omer Yurtseven

SLC vs OKL starting lineups: Top picks

Salt Lake City Stars: Yogi Ferrell, Trevon Bluiett, Udoka Azubuike

Oklahoma City Blue: Antonius Cleveland, Melvin Frazier Jr, Aleksej Pokusevski

SLC vs OKL Dream11 prediction: SLC vs OKL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Yogi Ferrell

Shooting Guards: Antonius Cleveland, Malik Benlevi

Small Forwards: Melvin Frazier Jr, Trevon Bluiett

Power Forwards: Jaylen Hoard

Centres: Aleksej Pokusevski, Udoka Azubuike

SLC vs OKL live: SLC vs OKL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Oklahoma City Blue are the favourites to win the game.

Dok Dunk 💪 pic.twitter.com/1Jkmyfbvmb — Salt Lake City Stars (@slcstars) February 10, 2021

Note: The SLC vs OKL Dream11 prediction and SLC vs OKL match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SLC vs OKL Dream11 team and SLC vs OKL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Salt Lake City Stars/ Twitter