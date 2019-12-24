Stephen Curry Back With Warriors Squad After Hand Surgery, Rehab Progressing Well

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has joined his teammates as he continues to make good progress in his rehab. The 31-year-old has been out with a broken hand since October 30. While he is back with the Warriors camp, his return date remains unknown.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has rejoined the team and ramped up his rehab in recent days, according to several reports.



Coach Steve Kerr said today that Curry has completed "basketball movements". His initial injury timeline of 3 months remains unchanged. pic.twitter.com/3kaenRAFr1 — SportsTips.com (@SportsTips_01) December 23, 2019

Stephen Curry injury deepens Warriors trouble

Golden State Warriors' campaign has been blighted with injuries. Stephen Curry joined All-Star Klay Thomspon on the sidelines after he injured his left hand on October 30 during a loss to the Phoenix Suns. He subsequently had his first surgery in Los Angeles. It is believed that Curry underwent the second procedure in LA to remove the pins and the brace to begin his rehab.

Steve Kerr provides an update

Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided an update during an interview on Monday stating Stephen Curry is in fact back with the squad as he continues his rehab. Kerr added that Curry is able to perform basketball movements like jumping but is still weeks out from returning to NBA action. Steve Kerr admitted that having Curry back with the Warriors is a big morale boost for rest of the teammate but insisted that his projected return date hasn't changed.

#DubNation, here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's matchup with the Timberwolves 📝



» https://t.co/rXl5eYpNzo pic.twitter.com/2YaaYk4LK8 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 24, 2019

Stephen Curry's progress is expected to be evaluated again in a few weeks with his return date still projected to be around February 2020. A host of injuries meant the Warriors were forced to play with a much-weakened squad which was relatively thin on the bench. The Warriors lie dead last in the Western Conference with a 6-24 (win-loss) record. Last season's NBA finalists will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night (Tuesday 9:00 AM IST).

