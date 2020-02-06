Stephen Curry Shoots Back-to-back Threes During Practice, Expected To Make March Return

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is currently sidelined after breaking his left hand while playing against the Phoenix Suns in October. Recently, the NBA champion has started attending Warriors games, supporting his team from the stands. Stephen Curry has also been seen practising his shooting, ready for a probable return in March.

Stephen Curry shooting form: Stephen Curry training before the Warriors vs Nets game

Steph cashing logo 3s like nothing 🔥



(via mrewang/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/9kJWC7ER8D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2020

After Stephen Curry's re-evaluation, he has been seen practising for the Warriors. In this video taken by a fan in the stands, Curry shot back-to-back three-pointer for practice. However, even though he has been practising, Curry might not play before March. After his injury, the Warriors had released a statement saying that Stephen Curry will be out for at least three months.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/J9L5nsSTaA — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 1, 2019

Stephen Curry training: When will Steph Curry return?

According to some NBA reports, Stephen Curry could make his debut on March 1 against the Washington Wizards. However, recent reports also suggest that his return could be pushed to late March. According Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Curry and Klay Thompson both are frustrated and cannot wait to get back on the court.

Golden State Warriors NBA 2019-20 season

Currently the NBA's worst team, Warriors are at a 12-39 win-loss record. Owing to off-season roster changes and injuries, the team has struggled to bag wins the entire season. Kevin Durant and Adre Igoudala departed off-season, while both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have been outlined due to injury. D'Angelo Russell too missed over 10 games, while Kevin Looney is out indefinitely. The Warriors went on a three-game winning streak after defeating the Houston Rockets on Christmas, only to go on a ten-game losing streak. The Warriors last defeated the Washington Wizards.

