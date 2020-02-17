Steph Curry, Lou Williams 'love' New NBA All-Star 2020 Game Format

NBA introduced a new NBA All-Star 2020 Game format this year. According to the new format, the teams had to win each of the first three quarters. Each quarter started with a 0-0 score and was 12 minutes long. For the fourth quarter, a final target was set. Twenty-four was added to the leading team’s cumulative total for the NBA All-Star 2020 game. Twenty-four is chosen to honour Kobe Bryant’s jersey number for his last ten NBA seasons.

Also read | Steph Curry defends Andre Iguodala amid trade rumours, hints at 3 championship wins

The new NBA All-Star 2020 Game format was announced by the NBA on Thursday, January 30. As per the NBA’s statement, the NBA All-Star 2020 game format had been altered to increase the level of competition and provide the audience with more excitement. The NBA All-Star 2020 Game format also enabled every quarter to contribute $100,000 to the selected charities. NBA stars like Steph Curry and Lou Williams tweeted about the format, loving the new changes. Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, posted a video of them watching the All-Star game. According to fans, the new format added a competitive spirit to the game.

Also read | Steph Curry and former teammate Kevin Durant hug after Warriors vs Nets game

Steph Curry, Lou Williams and many more love the new NBA All-Star 2020 game format

New format got the guys hooping hooping!!!! — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) February 17, 2020

lmaooo Steph was on Giannis' side with that block on LeBron pic.twitter.com/2VwXIGGJyv — Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 17, 2020

Amazing all star game so far !!!! — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) February 17, 2020

In 2018, Steph Curry was a team leader when the NBA All-Star game format was changed from the traditional Eastern Conference vs Western Conference format. The Draft format was added and team leaders Steph Curry and LeBron James were chosen via voting. Currently, Steph Curry is out of the NBA after he broke his hand last October. Lou Williams has never been on the NBA-All Star team. This season, players like Kawhi Leonard stated that they want Williams to be an All-Star as he is a big NBA player. Here are the Team LeBron vs Team Giannis NBA All-Star 2020 highlights from Sunday night (Monday IST).

Also read | Steph Curry shoots back-to-back threes during practice, expected to make March return

Team LeBron vs Team Giannis: NBA All-Star 2020 highlights

Also read | Steph Curry, Thompson play rock-paper-scissors to decide who would honour Andre Iguodala