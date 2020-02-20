The Debate
Stephen Curry Drills Back-to-back 12 Shots During Practice As Warriors Star Eyes Return

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: In a recent video shared by NBA, Golden State Warriors star Curry was seen making back-to-back twelve shot during his practice with the team.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stephen Curry

Warriors star Stephen Curry might soon make his long-awaited comeback to the NBA regular season. In October last year, Stephen Curry broke his hand while playing against the Phoenix Suns. According to Steve Kerr, Curry will return on the court once he has fully recovered. In a recent video shared, Curry was seen making back-to-back 12 shots during his practice. 

Stephen Curry injury update: Stephen Curry practice with the Warriors

Stephen Curry injury update: Steve Kerr reveals that Stephen Curry will play this season

In an interview after the Warriors practice at the Chase Center, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that it is important for Stephen Curry to play with Andrew Wiggins. He also added that Curry needs to play more games without Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, who were his 'security blanket' over the years. In the end, Kerr added that Stephen Curry is perfectly healthy and will play when he is ready, even if they are not making the playoffs. 

Stephen Curry injury update: Stephen Curry shoots three-pointers during practice

Stephen Curry injury update: Stephen Curry to be re-evaluated and play in March

Curry injured himself after playing four games in the NBA 2019-20 season. His broken hand required two surgeries, after which he was evaluated. According to a statement released by the Warriors, the two-time NBA MVP would be out for at least three months. Curry will be evaluated at the end of February, after which he will be cleared to make his NBA return. 

Published:
COMMENT
