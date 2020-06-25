Steph Curry Unveils Teaser Trailer For New YouTube Series 'Ultimate Home Championship'

Following the NBA suspension on March 11, Steph Curry has regular in sharing his views on the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US. This includes being a part of multiple initiatives that are meant to help people during the ongoing crisis. On Wednesday (Thursday IST), the Golden State Warriors superstar released the teaser trailer of his new YouTube series – Ultimate Home Championship.

Steph Curry YouTube series: Steph Curry launches teaser of new series, 'Ultimate Home Championship'

Steph Curry YouTube series Ultimate Home Championship unveils teaser

While sports in the US is largely on ice for now, Steph Curry's Ultimate Home Championship will help athletes show their competitive side. Stars like Von Miller, Kristopher London, Ronda Rousey, DeAndre Jordan, Lindsey Vonn, The F2 and Ryan Garcia will feature on the show. Gaming superstar Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, ESPN’s Katie Nolan and Saturday Night Live's Ego Nwodim will also be a part of the show. Ultimate Home Championship will feature events like 'Hamper Stripdown and Rubbish Relay' and will also help raise funds for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

As per Variety, Curry stated that with Ultimate Home Championship, they were able to create a 'fun and safe environment for entertaining competition'. Curry added that the best athletes were invited to 'compete and raise money for a great cause'. Reports add that the three-time NBA Champion has teamed up with YouTube Originals to start the show, where the abovementioned athletes will compete to win the 'world’s greatest at-home athlete' title.

The competition will feature 'high-octane rounds' which will include segments like 'laundry-hamper basketball, garbage-container hauling, and a DIY high-jump'. Ultimate Home Championship will premiere on Friday, June 26, at 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) on Steph Curry's YouTube channel. Viewers will be able to donate money through the watch page.

Steph Curry's initiatives to help people during the COVID-19 crisis

.@StephenCurry30 & @AyeshaCurry visited @_Kingston11 recently to help prepare meals for local residents. 88 Oakland restaurants are working with @EatLearnPlay & @WCKitchen, 40 of which are Black-owned. Thankful to support our own in Oakland, especially the Black community. pic.twitter.com/4fPEEwBiCs — Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (@eatlearnplay) June 7, 2020

Most recently, Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha teamed up with restaurants in Oakland to help feed local residents. The couple did this with their organisation, 'Eat. Learn. Play' which helps to feed the underprivileged. The Warriors star was also hosted an online graduation ceremony with Kevin Hart and Serena Williams, which was an initiative undertaken by Chase Banking. Curry also hosted a live session with Dr Anthony Fauci a couple of months ago, where they answered questions people had about the virus.

