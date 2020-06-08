Steph Curry And Ayesha Curry Join Hands With Oakland Restaurants To Help Feed Residents

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have teamed up with restaurants in Oakland to help local residents. The couple did so as part of their organization 'Eat. Learn. Play' for which they tie-up with local restaurants and residents to feed the underprivileged. The photos of Steph Curry and Ayesha helping restaurant workers were shared by Eat. Learn. Play's Twitter account, stating that they have been supporting 88 restaurants in Oakland as of now.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry helped Oakland restaurants during COVID-19 pandemic

.@StephenCurry30 & @AyeshaCurry visited @_Kingston11 recently to help prepare meals for local residents. 88 Oakland restaurants are working with @EatLearnPlay & @WCKitchen, 40 of which are Black-owned. Thankful to support our own in Oakland, especially the Black community. pic.twitter.com/4fPEEwBiCs — Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (@eatlearnplay) June 7, 2020

Over a year ago, Steph and Ayesha Curry launched Eat. Learn. Play – to help underprivileged children in Oakland. Over the past nine months, they have grown their foundation, working with partners to provide meals for around 25 percent of children in Oakland. After the COVID-19's threat started growing, Curry said in an interview that the 'need' has grown exponentially after the pandemic as the foundation is focusing more on feeding residents in Oakland. The organisation had previously teamed up with Oakland Unified School District and the Alameda County Community Food Bank. In February, the foundation fed 4,000 families. Now, they are providing over 300,000 meals a week to around 15,000 families.

In an interview, Ayesha Curry stated that she feels everything happens for a reason and thinks they are blessed to be able to keep up with the increasing demand. Ayesha also works with World Central Kitchen (WCK), which is a non-profit NGO that helps provide meals to local residents after natural disasters. Ayesha and Steph Curry were the ones to contact WCK, wanting to work together to help the community.

We visited Oakland Unified School District nutrition service workers today to thank them for their work — they’ve delivered over a million meals to Oakland families in the last six weeks. Go to our Instagram Story to see more from @AyeshaCurry @StephenCurry30! @OUSDNews pic.twitter.com/94MVi1GiHh — Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (@eatlearnplay) May 1, 2020

Ayesha and Steph Curry protest

Along with constantly providing support during the COVID-19 pandemic, both Steph Curry and Ayesha have been vocal about George Floyd's death. They both took to social media to speak about the tragic death, along with participating during protests that are currently going on in the USA. Both of them were recently a part of a protest organized by Warriors Juan Toscano-Anderson, where Curry called president Donald Trump. Videos of the Currys at the protest were shared on Twitter.