Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's NBA career could have been cut short even before he won an NBA Championship. Curry's ankles were susceptible to a career-ending injury and would have caused problems for the NBA star if not for Keke Lyles, the Warriors 2013 performance director. As Curry sprained his ankle constantly during his rookie season, he could have faced a major injury. However, Keke Lyles helped Curry get better, which resulted in three NBA titles.

Keke Lyles is the one who saved Warriors star Steph Curry's NBA career

Arguably the best shooter in NBA history, Steph Curry has led the Warriors to three NBA championships and won two NBA MVP awards, including the first one being unanimous. Curry's 2015-16 season is also known as one of the best seasons in the franchise's history, when the 32-year-old star led the team to a new 73-9 win-loss record. Howeevr, all of this was possible because Curry worked on his ankle problems.

During Curry's rookie campaign, he twisted his ankle five times, all in the span of only 26 games. Curry was reportedly injuring himself after any contact or shoot, sometimes even on his own. From 2009 to 2011, Curry faces multiple health issues. In 2012, Curry even stated that he feels he had only been rehabilitating for two years. He also added that he did not think he could ever play again.

Curry had a good enough 2012-13 season, averaging 22.9 points, 4 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 78 games. However, the Warriors had hired Lyles, who did not trust his ankle. They realised Curry used his ankles too much to gain speed, so they decided to bet on his hips so he could gather more power.

Curry then started to work on one leg during his rehabilitation. He even took up yoga and was soon able to tackle 90 kgs in 'deadlift' exercises. After two years, he could hit the 180 kgs mark. Lyles is why Curry has ankle straps and shoes specifically designed for him to reduce the risk of injury. Curry recently broke his hand last year, which made him miss most of the NBA 2019-20 season.

Curry made a comeback for one game in March, before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

