Stephen Curry And Drew Brees Heavily Dependent On Surgeon Dr.Steven Shin To Revive Careers

NBA star Stephen Curry on Friday underwent surgery on his broken hand, that will rule him out for at least the next 3-4 months, Golden State Warriors officials revealed. Curry flew to Los Angeles to get the surgery done by renowned specialist Dr Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Keraln-Jobe Institute. Interestingly, Steven Shin also operated on Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ injured thumb earlier this fall.

Stephen Curry consults Drew Brees' specialist Steven Shin

Dr. Steven Shin -- who performed surgery on Steph Curry's left hand -- also did procedure on Drew Brees' broken thumb. For Curry, significant part of return depends on ability to take hit on hand and not re-injure it. This is truly 3-4 month timeline to make sure bone fully heals — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2019

Stephen Curry is amongst the long list of unavailable players for Golden State Warriors this season. The Warriors are struggling this season and are bottom of the Western Conference table. Stephen Curry’s teammate, Draymond Green, expressed his concern on Curry’s injury which had nothing to do with basketball at all. Green says that he feels terrible for Stephen Curry because he cannot help his wife or pick up his kids while recovering from the injury.

Stephen Curry's injury

Stephen Curry broke his hand in the third quarter of another embarrassing defeat by Golden State Warriors to the Phoenix Suns. The two-time NBA MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. He leapt with the ball then came down headfirst landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court. Baynes crashed into Stephen Curry’s left hand, leaving Warriors star grimacing in pain, grabbing at his fingers then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

Drew Brees, Stephen Curry and their dependency on Steven Shin

Steven Shin has the job of not only helping his clients Drew Brees and Stephen Curry recover from their respective injuries, but also make them fit enough to continue playing the sport. Both Brees and Curry have suffered career-threatening injuries and heavily rely on Shin to win back their careers. Steven Shin had repaired the thumb of two-time American League MVP Mike Trout in 2017 after the Los Angeles Angels outfielder slid into second base and tore his UCL, the same injury as Drew Brees.