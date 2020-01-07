The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Stephen Curry And Drew Brees Heavily Dependent On Surgeon Dr.Steven Shin To Revive Careers

Basketball News

Warriors star Stephen Curry and Saints Quarterback Drew Brees are relying on specialist Dr Steven Shin as they recover from their respective injury setbacks.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stephen Curry

NBA star Stephen Curry on Friday underwent surgery on his broken hand, that will rule him out for at least the next 3-4 months, Golden State Warriors officials revealed. Curry flew to Los Angeles to get the surgery done by renowned specialist Dr Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Keraln-Jobe Institute. Interestingly, Steven Shin also operated on Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ injured thumb earlier this fall.

Also Read: D'Angelo Russell Claims That He Would Love To Remain With Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry consults Drew Brees' specialist Steven Shin

Also Read: LeBron James' 90th Triple-double Propels Lakers To 106-99 Victory Over Pistons

Stephen Curry is amongst the long list of unavailable players for Golden State Warriors this season. The Warriors are struggling this season and are bottom of the Western Conference table. Stephen Curry’s teammate, Draymond Green, expressed his concern on Curry’s injury which had nothing to do with basketball at all. Green says that he feels terrible for Stephen Curry because he cannot help his wife or pick up his kids while recovering from the injury.

Also Read: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson 'restless' To Make Return: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

Stephen Curry's injury 

Stephen Curry broke his hand in the third quarter of another embarrassing defeat by Golden State Warriors to the Phoenix Suns. The two-time NBA MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. He leapt with the ball then came down headfirst landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court. Baynes crashed into Stephen Curry’s left hand, leaving Warriors star grimacing in pain, grabbing at his fingers then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

Also Read: Mark Cuban Reveals How Former NBA Chief David Stern Once Hilariously Fined Him $150,000

Drew Brees, Stephen Curry and their dependency on Steven Shin

Steven Shin has the job of not only helping his clients Drew Brees and Stephen Curry recover from their respective injuries, but also make them fit enough to continue playing the sport. Both Brees and Curry have suffered career-threatening injuries and heavily rely on Shin to win back their careers. Steven Shin had repaired the thumb of two-time American League MVP Mike Trout in 2017 after the Los Angeles Angels outfielder slid into second base and tore his UCL, the same injury as Drew Brees.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA SLAMS CENTRE
CONG ATTACKS AAP OVER AD SPENDING
YOUNG PEOPLE ARE PRESCIENT
MALANG TRAILER: MEMES GO VIRAL
DONALD TRUMP WARNS IRAN ON NCLEAR
PREZ KOVIND COMES TO BRIDE'S RESCUE