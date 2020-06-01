Steve Kerr Claims His Bust-up With Michael Jordan Was Inaccurate In The Last Dance

Former Chicago Bulls star Steve Kerr insists that the infamous Michael Jordan bust-up was inaccurately represented in The Last Dance. Kerr, who is now the Golden State Warriors' head coach, was left with a black eye after a fight with Michael Jordan in a training session during the 1995-96 season. The Last Dance, which focused on the life of Michael Jordan on and off the basketball court during his time in Chicago, provided insight into the Steve Kerr and Michael Jordan fight.

Steve Kerr The Last Dance: Warriors coach reveals Michael Jordan bust-up was inaccurate in Michael Jordan The Last Dance

Michael Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance, received plaudits from all over the globe for its insight into the NBA's legend inspirational career with the Chicago Bulls. The Last Dance featured interviews from Jordan's teammates, rivals and friends, including Steve Kerr, who was infamously involved in a Michael Jordan bust-up during their time in Chicago. In the docu-series, Michael Jordan claimed that Bulls coach Phil Jackson witnessed the scuffle and kicked Jordan out of the session, but Steve Kerr clarified that the head coach did not see the Michael Jordan bust-up at all.

Speaking on the Green Light podcast, the Warriors coach revealed he had different memories from the Steve Kerr and Michael Jordan fight. He added that Jackson saw him post the Michael Jordan bust-up and asked him to 'clean it up' to which Kerr replied by asking whether the coach was referring to his wound or his relationship with Michael Jordan. The Last Dance features Jordan's version of the infamous Steve Kerr and Michael Jordan fight, which the Bulls legend believes occurred due to Jackson calling out several 'ticky-tack fouls' by him on Kerr.

Steve Kerr The Last Dance: Horace Grant brands Michael Jordan The Last Dance 'inaccurate'

While the Warriors head coach branded the Steve Kerr and Michael Jordan fight as inaccurate, former Bulls star Horace Grant branded the ESPN-Netflix docu-series "largely inaccurate". In a chat with ESPN, Grant said that he believed criticism of Michael Jordan was edited out to appease the audience. He added that while the documentary was entertaining, it was "90 percent BS" to his teammates. Grant said that The Last Dance wasn't real and a lot of times many Chicago Bulls stars would have a go at Michael Jordan due to his constant trash talk.

