Taiwan Beer Vs Jeoutai Technology Live Streaming, Team News, Super Basketball League Live

Taiwan Beer will take on Jeoutai Technology in the Super Basketball League in Taiwan on Thursday. The match will be played on April 9, 2020 and will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Here are the Taiwan Beer vs Jeoutai Technology live streaming details and Taiwan Beer vs Jeoutai Technology team news.

Taiwan Beer vs Jeoutai Technology match schedule

Super Basketball League: Taiwan Beer vs Jeoutai Technology live streaming and preview

Taiwan Beer currently top the Super Basketball League standings. They will go up against fifth-placed Jeoutai Technology who have been inconsistent over the course of the season. Taiwan Beer will enter the match as clear favourites to register a win and secure top spot in the league standings.

Taiwan Beer vs Jeoutai Technology Super Basketball League live streaming details

There will be no Taiwan Beer vs Jeoutai Technology live streaming in India. However, here are the other Taiwan Beer vs Jeoutai Technology live streaming details:

Competition: Super Basketball League

Game: Taiwan Beer vs Jeoutai Technology

Date and Time: April 9, 2020, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Taiwan

Super Basketball League: Taiwan Beer vs Jeoutai Technology team news

Taiwan Beer vs Jeoutai Technology team news: Taiwan Beer squad

Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang,

Taiwan Beer vs Jeoutai Technology team news: Jeoutai Technology squad

Yu Huan-Ya, Wen Huang Chen, Li Kai-Yan, Kuan-Yi Lee, Franklin Session, Brooks, Yu Chun-An, Chen Jing-Huan, Ke-Min Hao, Zhang Jia-Rong, Chen Huaian, Ying-Fong Li, Jung-Hsuan Chang, Su Yi-Chin, Wu Yi-Bin, Wei-Chen Chou, Zhong Jiaheng, Nicholas Evans, Ming-Ching Chin, Chia-Jui Lee, Roger

