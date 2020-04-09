TPA Vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Super Basketball League Live

Pauian Archiland will face Bank of Taiwan in the next clash of the SBL-Chinese Taipei 2020. Pauian Archiland are on the second spot of the Stage 2 points table. Pauian Archiland have managed to bank 22 points with 9 wins in the 13 games played (Lost 4). Pauian Archiland played the Taiwan Beer in their last clash in which they lost 72-99. Prior to the Taiwan Beer, they faced Yulon Luxgen Dinos. Pauian Archiland won the clash against Yulon Luxgen Dinos 109-82. They have won 4 out of their last 5 matches.

Bank of Taiwan are on the second last spot of Stage 2 two points table. Bank of Taiwan have managed to bank 17 points with four wins in the 13 games played. Bank of Taiwan played Taiwan Beer in their last clash in which they lost 68-78. Prior to Taiwan Beer, they faced the Yulon Luxgen Dinos. Bank of Taiwan won the clash against Yulon Luxgen Dinos 85-82. They have a winning streak of two matches. They have won twice in their last five games.

The match is scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2:30 PM IST. Here is the TPA vs BT Dream11 prediction, TPA vs BT Dream11 top picks and TPA vs BT Dream11 team.

TPA vs BT Dream11 prediction

TPA vs BT Dream11 top picks

Charles Mitchell (Captain) Chi-Min Lu (Vice-captain) Yo-Xou Chen

TPA vs BT Dream11 team

TPA vs BT Dream11 team: TPA full squad

Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guanquan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia

TPA vs BT Dream11 team: BT full squad

Po-Sheng Chang, Chen Yu-Jui, Gao Jian-Yi, Chi-En Li, Xiang Zhang, Matt Jones, Wei Che Lee, Long Hong Yuan, Zhang Jiahe, Yo-Xou Chen, Wang Tai-Jie, Lu Guan-Ting, Po-Wei Lin, Huang Jiaming, Lin Renhong, Wu Youren, Liu Renhao, Shun-Hsiang Chen, Charles Mitchell, Hsieh Zong-Rong

Note: The TPA vs BT Dream11 prediction, TPA vs BT Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and the TPA vs BT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee you positive results.