YD Vs TPA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Super Basketball League Live

Yulon Luxgen Dinos will play against Pauian Archiland in the Super Basketball League. Let us look at the YD vs TPA Dream11 preview, schedule, predictions and other details of the game.
Venue: Taiwan
Date: Saturday, April 4, 2020
Time: 4.30 PM IST
Yulon Luxgen Dinos are currently placed third on the points table. They have played 11 games so far, winning six games, while losing five games. They lost their previous game against the Bank of Taiwan 85-82. Pauian Archiland are placed second on the points table with eight wins and three defeats in 11 games.
Yulon Luxgen Dinos full squad: Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee
Pauian Archiland full squad: Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guanquan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia
Captain: Marcus Keane
Vice-captain: Wei-Ju Chien
Yulon Luxgen Dinos: LWWLL
Pauian Archiland: WWWWW
Point-guards: Marcus Keane, Chen Jianen
Shooting-guards: Lee Chi-Wei
Small-forwards: Wei-Ju Chien
Power-forwards: Edvinas Seskus
Centre: Sim Bhullar, Charles Garcia
Pauian Archiland are the favourites to win the game against Yulon Luxgen Dinos.