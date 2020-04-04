YD Vs TPA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Super Basketball League Live

Yulon Luxgen Dinos will play against Pauian Archiland in the Super Basketball League. Let us look at the YD vs TPA Dream11 preview, schedule, predictions and other details of the game.

YD vs TPA Dream11 prediction: YD vs TPA Dream11 Game Schedule

Venue: Taiwan

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2020

Time: 4.30 PM IST

YD vs TPA Dream11 prediction: YD vs TPA Dream11 Game Preview

Yulon Luxgen Dinos are currently placed third on the points table. They have played 11 games so far, winning six games, while losing five games. They lost their previous game against the Bank of Taiwan 85-82. Pauian Archiland are placed second on the points table with eight wins and three defeats in 11 games.

YD vs TPA Dream11 prediction: Squads for YD vs TPA Dream11 Top Picks

Yulon Luxgen Dinos full squad: Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee

Pauian Archiland full squad: Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guanquan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia

YD vs TPA Dream11 prediction: YD vs TPA Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Marcus Keane

Vice-captain: Wei-Ju Chien

YD vs TPA Dream11 prediction: YD vs TPA Dream11 Last five games

Yulon Luxgen Dinos: LWWLL

Pauian Archiland: WWWWW

YD vs TPA Dream11 prediction: YD vs TPA Dream11 Team

Point-guards: Marcus Keane, Chen Jianen

Shooting-guards: Lee Chi-Wei

Small-forwards: Wei-Ju Chien

Power-forwards: Edvinas Seskus

Centre: Sim Bhullar, Charles Garcia

YD vs TPA Dream11 Prediction

Pauian Archiland are the favourites to win the game against Yulon Luxgen Dinos.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.