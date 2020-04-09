TB Vs KJT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Super Basketball League Live

Taiwan Beer will face Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team in the next clash of the SBL-Chinese Taipei 2020. Taiwan Beer are on the top spot of the Stage 2 points table. Taiwan Beer have managed to bank 24 points with 11 wins in the 13 games played (Lost 2). They played the Pauian Archiland team in their last clash in which they won 99-72. Taiwan Beer have won three out of their last five matches.

Also Read | Barcelona Star Luis Suarez Welcomes Potential Moves For Neymar, Lautaro Martinez

Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team are on the fifth spot of Stage 2 two points table. Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team played Yulon Luxgen Dinos Team in their last clash in which they won 102-90. They have a winning streak of one game. They have lost four times in their last five games. The match is scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 5:30 PM IST. Here is the TB vs KJT Dream11 prediction, TB vs KJT Dream11 top picks and TB vs KJT Dream11 team.

Also Read | Real Madrid Have Built A Strategy To Sign Kylian Mbappe From PSG In 2021: Report

TB vs KJT Dream11 team

Also Read | Son Heung-min To Undergo Brutal Military Training With Tear Gas Chambers, Chemical Warfare

TB vs KJT Dream11 top picks

Su Yi-Chin (Captain) Zhang Jia-Rong (Vice-captain) Huang Tsung-Han

Also Read | Bayern Munich Announce Muller's Contract Extension Social Distancing Style On Instagram

TB vs KJT Dream11 team (Full Squad)

TB vs KJT Dream11 team: TB Full Squad

Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang,

TB vs KJT Dream11 team: KJT Full Squad

Yu Huan-Ya, Wen Huang Chen, Li Kai-Yan, Kuan-Yi Lee, Franklin Session, Brooks, Yu Chun-An, Chen Jing-Huan, Ke-Min Hao, Zhang Jia-Rong, Chen Huaian, Ying-Fong Li, Jung-Hsuan Chang, Su Yi-Chin, Wu Yi-Bin, Wei-Chen Chou, Zhong Jiaheng, Nicholas Evans, Ming-Ching Chin, Chia-Jui Lee, Roger

TB vs KJT Dream11: TB vs KJT Dream11 prediction

Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team are the favourites to win the game as per our TB vs KJT Dream11 prediction.

Note: The TB vs KJT Dream11 prediction, TB vs KJT Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and the TB vs KJT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.