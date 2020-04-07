The Debate
Bayern Munich Announce Muller's Contract Extension Social Distancing Style On Instagram

Football News

Many pundits expected attacker Thomas Muller to leave Bayern Munich at the start of the 2019-20 season as he was sidelined by their then-manager Niko Kovac.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai |
Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has extended his contract with the club till 2023. The club's fans now have got something to cherish during the coronavirus outbreak. Thomas Muller had only a year left to his Bayern Munich contract when he decided to pen down another deal with the champions of Germany. However, many expected Thomas Muller to leave Bayern Munich at the start of the season as he was sidelined by their then-manager Niko Kovac. 

Bayern Munich announced the Thomas Muller contract extension

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Müllered2023 ✍️ #MiaSanMia @esmuellert

A post shared by FC Bayern München (@fcbayern) on

Thomas Muller contract extension

However, Thomas Muller got his share of playing time and found his form back under the interim manager Hansi Flick. Thomas Muller has a total of 16 league assists this season so far, which is more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues. Thomas Muller has been in Bayern Munich since 2008 and the German has won 21 major trophies with the club. With age, Thomas Muller can be seen adapting to new playing styles.

Thomas Muller's statement on extending the lead: (via Bayern Munich's official page)

"I've been with #FCBayern for a good two-thirds of my life now, so you can't say that the club and I are just along for the ride - we fight for each other. This club is not just any old employer for me. It’s my passion.“

Thomas Muller contract extension: German's incredible record for the Bundesliga's team

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Already a #FCBayern legend. #MiaSanMia 🔴⚪️

A post shared by FC Bayern München (@fcbayern) on

Oliver Kahn lauds Thomas Muller contract extension with Bayern Munich on Twitter

First Published:
