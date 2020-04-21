TB Vs YD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Super Basketball League Live

Taiwan Beer will face Yulon Luxgen Dinos at Taiwan in their next Super Basketball League game. Taiwan Beer clinched the top spot in the first stage of the competition by winning 11 games out of 16 while facing defeat in five. In stage two of the competition, Taiwan Beer have won 14 games and faced two losses in the 16 games played so far. Taiwan Beer faced Yulon Luxgen Dinos in their previous clash, a game they won by a 77-73 margin.

In the first stage, Yulon Luxgen Dinos secured victories in 9 matches and faced defeats on seven occasions out of the 16 games played. In stage two, Yulon Luxgen Dinos have won 7 games and suffered nine defeats. In their last match, Yulon Luxgen Dinos faced Pauian, in which Yulon Luxgen Dinos won the game by a 100-85 margin.

The TB vs YD Dream11 game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2:30 PM IST. Here is the TB vs YD Dream11 prediction, TB vs YD Dream11 top picks and TB vs YD Dream11 team.

TB vs YD Dream11 team

TB vs YD Dream11 top picks

Marcus Keane (Captain) Huang Zhen (Vice-captain) Pan Guanhan

TB vs YD Dream11 team: Taiwan Beer Squad

Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang,

TB vs YD Dream11 team: Yulon Luxgen Dinos:

Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee

TB vs YD Dream11 prediction

Our TB vs YD Dream11 prediction is that Yulon Luxgen Dinos will win the game.

Note: The TB vs YD Dream11 prediction and TB vs YD Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The TB vs YD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.