TPA Vs TB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Super Basketball League Live

Pauian Archiland will face Taiwan Beer in the next clash of SBL-Chinese Taipei 2020. Pauian Archiland are on the third spot of the Stage 2 points table. Pauian Archiland have managed to bank 13 points with five wins in the 8 games played (Lost 3). Pauian Archiland played the Jeoutai Technology Basketball team in their last clash in which they won 97-86. Prior to the Jeoutai Technology Basketball team, they faced Bank of Taiwan. Pauian Archiland won the clash against Bank of Taiwan 94-88. They have a winning streak of two games.

Taiwan Beer are on the top spot of the Stage 2 two points table. Taiwan Beer have managed to bank 18 points with nine wins in the nine games played. Taiwan Beer played Jeoutai Technology Basketball team in their last clash in which they won 89-70. Prior to Jeoutai Technology Basketball team, they faced Bank of Taiwan. Taiwan Beer won the clash against Bank of Taiwan 87-70. They have a winning streak of nine.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 4:30 PM IST. Here is the TPA vs TB Dream11 prediction, TPA vs TB Dream11 top picks and TPA vs TB Dream11 team.

Also Read | Michael Jordan Documentary 'The Last Dance' To Be Released In April And Not June: Report

TPA vs TB Dream11 prediction

TPA vs TB Dream11 top picks

Yu-An Chang (Captain) Charles Garcia (Vice-captain) Shih-En Fan

Also Read | NBA 2k Tournament To Be Played Between 16 Of The League's Best Gamers

TPA vs TB Dream11 team

TPA vs TB Dream11 team: TBA full squad

Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guanquan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia

Also Read | NBA 'very Determined' To Resume Season, Could Propose Shortened Playoffs

TPA vs TB Dream11 team: TBA full squad

Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang,

Also Read | Georgetown's Mac McClung To Enter 2020 NBA Draft Maintaining His College Eligibility

TPA vs TB Dream11 prediction: TPA vs TB match prediction

Taiwan Beer are the favourites to win the game as per our TPA vs TB Dream11 prediction.

Note: The TPA vs TB Dream11 prediction, TPA vs TB Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and the TPA vs TB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee you positive results.