Trae Young Expresses Desire To Nutmeg Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Again

Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young is currently having a good season with 29.6 points per game and is also averaging 9.3 assists per game this season. Apart from scoring points on the court, Trae Young has also caught attention for his nutmeg skills with the ball. He used his nutmeg skills first against James Harden of Houston Rockets during this year NBA All-Star game and then against Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James during Hawks vs Lakers regular-season game.

Trae Young nutmegs LeBron James

Trae Young nutmegs LeBron James video had gone viral way back in February last year when Hawks faced Lakers at home. The Hawks point guard executed the pick-and-roll play to perfection. In the clip which was posted by Bleacher Report, Young slipped in a pass between the LeBron James legs, but his teammate Omari Spellman wasn’t able to finish the play. However, that was called as a blocking foul by the referee.

Trae Young just nutmegged LeBron pic.twitter.com/GaVrV5inLp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2019

Recently during an interview with Bleacher Report Trae Young said that he would still like to nutmeg LeBron James. Watch the full interview:

Lakers win-loss record

Lakers win-loss record for the 2019-20 season stood at 49-14. The record also helped them become the first team from the Western Conference to clinch a place in this year's playoffs. Despite qualifying, Lakers season have been put on hold after NBA.

On Wednesday (Thursday IST), NBA suspended all their games till further notice. Though conversations to cancel the league were going on, the decision was fast-tracked after Utah Jazz's star player Rudy Gobert was tested positive for the virus.

Lakers star LeBron James, who previously stated that he was ready to play without his fans, expressed his frustration over the virus and NBA suspension via Twitter. In his tweet, LeBron James stated that instead of cancelling events and schools, he wants to cancel 2020 as a year. He even added that the first three months have been rough and asked everyone to stay safe.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

