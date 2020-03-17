Trae Young Aces ‘in-house’ 3-point Shooting Competition Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Ever since the NBA suspension last week, several players have taken to social media to express their boredom amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young just tweeted the word 'bored' on Monday. After a few hours, Trae Young shared a hilarious video of him shooting indoors with a couple of rolled-up socks.

Also read | Steph Curry spending NBA suspension watching his own highlights reel on repeat

NBA suspension: Trae Young in-house practice with balled-up socks during the coronavirus outbreak

What I’m doing to keep my shot right while I’m at the Crib....🤣😷 #InHouseChallenge pic.twitter.com/h7N7J74S6D — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 17, 2020

NBA suspension: Trae Young shoots at home while wearing his NBA All-Star jersey

A couple of hours before posting his video, Trae Young tweeted saying he was bored, most likely due to the NBA suspension. He then posted a video of him practising, where he shot 20 socked balls. He missed only one shot and did so while wearing his team Giannis All-Star jersey. '

Also read | Ja Morant posts TikTok video with his Grizzlies jersey on as he 'misses' the NBA season

Trae Young is currently averaging at an impressive 29.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, while shooting 43.7% from the field, 36.1% from the three-point range and 86% from the free-throw line. Trae Young scored 42 points against New York Knicks during his last game. Trae Young recently became the youngest player to match LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's 2013 record by posting 29 points and 11 assists in the first half vs 76ers, which made him the youngest player to do so.

Also read | Trae Young tries his best to embrace 'annoying' comparisons with Luka Doncic

NBA suspension: Young tweets about being bored during the coronavirus outbreak

Bored. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 16, 2020

The NBA announced its suspension last week after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. A day later, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons Christian Wood also tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, the NBA could return mid-June. However, no confirmed statement has been made. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, NBA players could have to continue playing without an audience.

Also read | Trae Young expresses desire to nutmeg Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James again