Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander triple-double matches NBA star Russell Westbrook's record with his 20-point and 20-rebound score. He achieved the feat during the Thunder vs Timberwolves game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). According to NBA stats, Shai and Westbrook are the only guards to score a 20-point and 20-rebound triple-double over the past 30 NBA seasons. Stats also confirm that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the youngest player to score a 20-rebound triple-double. The last player was NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal.

NBA 2019-20: Thunder rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matches Russell Westbrook by scoring 20-PTS, 20-REB triple-double

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (20 PTS, CAREER-HIGH 20 REB, 10 AST) records his 1st career triple-double to propel the @okcthunder!



Danilo Gallinari: 30 PTS, 3 3PM

Steven Adams: 13 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/LAkJ8GHez1 — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2020

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Russell Westbrook as the only guards with a 20-point, 20-rebound triple-double over the last 30 seasons.



He is also the youngest player in NBA history with a 20-rebound triple-double, passing Shaquille O'Neal (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/1koaz0Zweg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 14, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder teammates gave him a water bottle shower

NBA 2019-20: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Timberwolves highlights

Shai scored 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder, leading to a 117-104 victory over the Timberwolves. He played for 36 minutes while shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 66.7% from the three-point line. Naz Reid scored 20 points during the Thunder vs Timberwolves game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Thunder in a deal between Thunder and the Clippers during the NBA offseason which included Paul George. Shai has improved over the seasons while playing with Chris Paul, and is also in contention for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. The Thunder are at a 23-17 win-loss record and have won eight out of their last 10 games. Shai is currently averaging at 19.9 points per game.

(Image source: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Instagram)

