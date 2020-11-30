Tristan Thompson Signing With Celtics, US Citizenship Has Khloe Sharing Hopeful Messages

Khloe Kardashian may have had her own reaction to Tristan Thompson's recent signing with the Boston Celtics. Some hours after Thompson flew to Boston to join the Celtics, Khloe shared a bunch of stories on Instagram – each holding some kind of message about hope. The messages and quotes, according to some, might also be about his new US citizenship.

Khloe Kardashian's latest IG stories are about Tristan Thompson US citizenship and trade to Celtics?

"If it makes you happy it doesn't have to make sense to others," read one of Khloe's IG stories. Another asked people to remember bad days can trick someone into thinking you have a bad life. As per recent reports, both Khloe and Thompson – who have a two-year-old daughter True – will alternate between LA and Boston.

While Thompson cheated on Khloe, he apparently bent over backwards to get back in her good books. Their friends, according to some US Weekly sources, believe Thompson is a good guy despite all he did. Both of them are currently dedicated to making their relationship work.

Tristan Thompson Celtics trade

Breaking: Tristan Thompson has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told Yahoo Sports. pic.twitter.com/E6GsW4gs1z — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 22, 2020

According to reports, Thompson is headed to the Celtics in a two-year contract worth $19 million. The 2011 NBA Draft's No. 4 pick was with the Cavaliers Cavaliers for nine years and reportedly reached an agreement with the team before signing the deal. He averaged 12 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for Cleveland, which could help the Celtics' frontcourt.

Full midlevel for Tristan Thompson means the Celtics plan to stay out of the tax this year. Team also has $3.6 million biannual available to sign talent above the minimum. Team could also explore trade options with recently generated exceptions for Kanter ($5m) and Poirier ($2.5) — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 22, 2020

Tristan Thompson nationality

“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.” Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13! Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen! pic.twitter.com/kr9drxTco7 — USCIS Media - Western Region (@USCISMediaWest) November 24, 2020

This week, Thompson became a naturalized US citizen. The news was shared by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services on Twitter, who added a photo of the NBA star taking the oath of allegiance. Thompson spoke about coming to the USA with only a student visa and having his big dreams to support him. He moved from Ontario, Canada, to New Jersey as a teenager, after which he signed with the University of Texas Longhorns in 2009 before leaving to join the NBA.

(Image credits: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian Instagram)