TY Vs TP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Today's Women's Super Basketball League (WSBL) game will be played between Taiyuan Textile (TY) and Taiwan Power (TP). The TY vs TP live match will be played in Taiwan. The highly-anticipated fixture is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, May 27, and will start at 9:30 pm IST. Here is the TY vs TP Dream11 team, TY vs TP Dream11 prediction and TY vs TP Dream11 top picks.

TY vs TP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Taiyuan Textile have been the surprise package of the ongoing WSBL season. Currently, at second place in the league standings, they will expect to beat their opponents today and cement their spot at the upper end of the league standings. Meanwhile, Taiwan Power have had a season to forget thus far. They are currently bottom in the league standings, having lost three matches in a row in the build-up to Wednesday's game.

TY vs TP Dream11 prediction

TY vs TP Dream11 prediction - Taiyuan Textile squad

Lin Wan-Yu, Shen Hsin, Chen Yi-Feng, Zhang Xin-Ke, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Chen Ting-Yu, Ching Cho, Feng Xin-Lian, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Wu Ying Jie, Liu Jun-Yi, Tsai Pei-Chen, Lin Wen-Yu

TY vs TP Dream11 prediction - Taiwan Power squad

Yi-Chun Liu, Ke-Shi Yu, Yi-Jun Lin, Chia-Wen Kuo, Xin-Yu Lai, Yizhi, Xin, Chun-Huan Li, Yi-Xuan Wu, Yijun Yi, Ya-Jie Li, You-Jig Jhang, Yuzhen Zhuan

TY vs TP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Kickoff time - 9:30 pm IST

Venue - Taiwan

TY vs TP Dream11 prediction: TY vs TP Dream11 team

Here are the TY vs TP Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch the maximum points:

Point-guards: P Huizhen, L Wan-Yu

Shooting-guards: Z Xin-Ke

Small-forwards: C Cho, C Ting-Yu

Power-forwards: L Xiye

Centers: Y Zhiyu, L Wen-Yu (SP)

TY vs TP Dream11 prediction

Taiyuan Textile will start as favourites against Taiwan Power.

Note: Please keep in mind that these TY vs TP Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. TY vs TP Dream11 prediction and TY vs TP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

