Tyler Herro And Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry Reveal His New Tattoo, Get Roasted Online

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro has been in the spotlight ever since they started playing at the NBA bubble. While Herro was impressing the NBA world with his shooting and gameplay, the young NBA star was also drawing attention for his relationship with Instagram model Katya Elise Henry. The couple was seen enjoying their time together at the NBA bubble, while Herro was also involved in a cheating rumour while the NBA Finals were in progress.

Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry pose together to show off his new tattoos

While the couple was supposed to be the focus of the photo, fans could not help but notice Herro's new chest tattoo. Immediately, fans took to Twitter to discuss the cross tattoo Herro had, speaking about the ink. "Tyler Herro chest tattoo one of the worst I ever seen," one fan wrote, while another spoke about white guys having the worst chest tattoos.

I had badder before — NBA Expert. (@WhatSeperatesU) October 27, 2020

Boy got that VC and went crazy — Suprflyy (@suprflyy) October 27, 2020

tyler herro chest tattoo one of the worst i ever seen — hey (@jpysl1) October 28, 2020

is there a Masterclass for white guys with terrible chest tattoos asking for tyler herro — Ben Maier (@BenMaier) October 27, 2020

Tyler Herro hands down has the worst tattoos I’ve ever seen on an NBA player ever. — Nigel Uno (@nigelpang_) October 27, 2020

Tyler herro is on pace for a terrible collection of tattoos — mals (@SMYLESS) October 26, 2020

While the two started dating earlier this year, Herro apparently tried to "hook up" with another IG model while at the bubble. The model – Brooke Miranda – shared a screenshot of the DM with Awesemo. "You can have a Katya and still not be loyal," Miranda added with the screenshot. Miranda did not reply and was aware that Herro was at the bubble with Henry.

However, reports add that Herro was attempting to get back at Henry for cheating on him first. Henry apparently cheated on Herro with one of his "homies", which caused him to approach Miranda on IG. According to rumours, Herro also texted other models while at the bubble. Henry has previously dated LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma and was also reported to have made a "mean face" at Kuzma during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

(Image credits: Tyler Herro Instagram – @nolimitherro)