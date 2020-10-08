Heat Rookie Tyler Herro Slid Into DMs Of IG model While At NBA Bubble With His Girlfriend

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro made quite a name for himself even before his team made it to the NBA Playoffs when the 20-year-old publicly attempted to woo Instagram model Katya Elise Henry. Not only did Tyler Herro slide into Henry's DMs and impress her but he was also able to bring the model to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, where the two are reportedly staying together. However, Herro has managed to land himself in hot water after reports claimed that the Heat star allegedly tried to 'hook up' with a different Instagram model while staying at the NBA bubble with Henry.

Tyler Herro DMs Instagram model despite staying at NBA bubbe with girlfriend Katya Elise Henry

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Awesemo received a screenshot from Instagram model Brooke Miranda, who claims that Tyler Herro slid into her DMs while the Heat star is still with Katya Elise Henry at the NBA bubble. Brooke Miranda, who has over 24,000 Instagram followers, revealed a message showing Tyler Herro attempting to hold a conversation with her. The Instagram model opted not to respond to Tyler's message but instead captioned the image, 'You can have a Katya and still not be loyal' while sending the screenshot to Awesemo.

Tyler Herro cheating on Katya Elise Henry to get back at girlfriend?

According to reports from Totalsports.com, Katya had initially cheated on Tyler with one of his "homies" at the NBA bubble. Hence, with all eyes now on Tyler Herro, the Heat star is reportedly attempting to get back at Katya and texting several other models on Instagram. Katya had previously dated Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma before getting involved in a relationship with Tyler Herro. Herro was seen making a 'mean face' at Kuzma during Game 3 of the NBA Finals after the pair were involved in a heated exchange.

NBA Finals: Lakers take 3-1 series lead over Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is part of the Miami Heat squad that is currently 3-1 down against the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals The Western Conference giants restored their two-game lead on Tuesday night with a 102-96 win over the Heat in Game 4. The Lakers are only one win away from clinching the 2020 NBA championship.

