Tyler Herro 'eats Boston Alive' As NBA Fans Admire Rookie's Antics Vs Celtics In Game 4

On Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST), Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro created history with his 37-point performance, propelling his team to a 112-109 victory. While the Heat now have a 3-1 against the Boston Celtics, the NBA world, fans and players, was in awe of 20-year-old Herro, who was the No. 13 overall pick during the 2019 NBA Draft. The Celitcs, who had the No. 14 pick that year, had a chance of drafting Herro instead, said to be "enamoured" by the young Kentucky Wildcats star.

Tyler Herro points: Herro "eats Boston alive" with record-breaking 37-point performance

Before the NBA season resumed at the bubble in Orlando, Florida, Herro had promised that he was 'ready to get out there and prove' himself again. The Wilwaukee-native missed five weeks and 18 games of his rookie campaign, not allowing him to compete with Ja Morant and others from the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year award. During the playoffs, however, the "Herro ball" has been essential for the Heat's victories agianst the Milwaukee Bucks and the Celtics.

Tyler Herro is eating Boston alive. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 24, 2020

“Tyler Herro is eating Boston alive,” wrote ESPN's Tim Bontemps, while Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade couldn't help but heap praises on the rookie. While Wade was impressed by "what Herro Ball is doing", he also commented on him breaking his rookie record. Previously, Wade was the highest scoring Heat rookie in the playoffs with 27 points. Herro scored 17 in the final period alone.

Get the ball in 👶🏼 🐐 hands and let’s go home aka back to the hotel room — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 24, 2020

What I love about what Herro Ball is doing... We all know this isn’t just a hot game. This is how he plays the game of basketball — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 24, 2020

The Heat's mantra: don't try to be a hero; just get the ball to Herro — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 24, 2020

do not fact check this but I'm pretty sure Tyler Herro has never missed a shot in his life — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 24, 2020

According to reports, Herro continues to carry a notebook with him, writing notes on what and how he can improve his game. "“He has a great competitive humility about him,” saidHeat's head coach Erik Spoelstra, who added that while Herro has an uncommon fearlessneess, he is still humble and coachable. As per ESPN Stats and Info, Herro's 37 points are the fifth-most by a player off the bench since 1971. Additionally, Herro is the second NBA player to score at least 37 in a playoff game as a 20-year-old. Magic Johnson, 1980, scored 42 points for the LA Lakers.

"I feel good about it" Herro said in his postgame interview, stating that there was a still lot of work to be done. He added that this was a big win for the team, as they felt they could have won Game 3 but didn't. He also credited his teammates and coaches, saying that they took a lot of preparing for the game. “That’s just who I am,” Herro said about his confidence on the court. “I grew up like that, and I’m going to stay like that for as long as I’m in the league.”

Tyler Herro highlights

Perfect time to bring back this Tyler Herro gem from high school. 🔥



This kid is a KILLER



(🎥 @Ballislife)pic.twitter.com/uC0ZQvIzb3 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 24, 2020

Heat vs Celtics highlights

Apart from Herro, Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, while Bam Adebayo posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. The Celtics tried make a comeback in the final quarter, but Herro and Butler scored to prevent them from levelling the score. Celtics star Jayson Tatum went without a point in the first half, but scored an impressive 28 in the second. Jaylen Brown added 21 points, while Kemba Walker finished the game with 20 points. Game 5 is scheduled for Friday, 8:30 PM EST (Saturday, 6:00 AM IST).

(Image credits: AP)