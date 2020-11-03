ULM Vs MOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Game Preview

Ratiopharm ULM (ULM) will face KK Mornar Bar (MOR) in the upcoming game of EuroCup Basketball on Tuesday, November 3 at 11:15 pm IST (6:45 PM CET). The game will be played at Topolica Sport Hall in Bar, Montenegro. Here is our ULM vs MOR Dream11 prediction, top picks and ULM vs MOR Dream11 team.

ULM vs MOR Dream11 prediction: ULM vs MOR Dream11 team and preview

By defeating Mega Bemax in their last outing, KK Mornar Bar secured the fourth spot in the EuroCup Basketball Group B standings. Isaiah Whitehead and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing two. Ratiopharm ULM, on the other hand, are fifth in the charts as they have won only one game so far while losing four.

ULM vs MOR live: ULM vs MOR schedule

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Time: 11:15 pm IST (6:45 pm CET)

Venue: Topolica Sport Hall in Bar, Montenegro

ULM vs MOR Dream11 prediction: Squad list

ULM vs MOR Dream11: Ratiopharm ULM squad

Trey Landers, Per Guenther, John Petrucelli, Marius Stoll, Christoph Philipps, Isaiah Wilkins, Andreas Obst, Nicolas Bretzel, Dylan Osetkowski, Thomas Klepeisz, Troy Caupain, Igor Milicic, Moritz Krimmer, Nat Diallo, Patrick Heckmann, Aric Holman, Kristofer Krause, Timo Lanmueller

ULM vs MOR Dream11: KK Mornar Bar squad

Jacob Pullen, Kenny Gabriel, Balsa Zivanovic, Derek Needham, Marko Jeremic, Sead Sehovic, Taylor Smith, Marko Mugosa, Isaiah Whitehead, Aleksandar Lazic, Vukota Pavic, Radoje Vujosevic, Nemanja Vranjes, Milko Bjelica, Uros Lukovic

ULM vs MOR Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Ratiopharm ULM: John Petrucelli, Kenny Gabriel, Troy Caupain

KK Mornar Bar: Jacob Pullen, Isaiah Whitehead, Dylan Osetkowski

ULM vs MOR Dream11 prediction: ULM vs MOR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Jacob Pullen, Troy Caupain

Shooting Guard: Isaiah Whitehead (SP), John Petrucelli

Small Forwards: Christoph Philipps

Power Forward: Kenny Gabriel, Aric Holman

Centers: Dylan Osetkowski

ULM vs MOR live: ULM vs MOR match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, KK Mornar Bar are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The ULM vs MOR Dream11 prediction and ULM vs MOR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ULM vs MOR Dream11 team and ULM vs MOR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

