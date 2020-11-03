ULM Vs MOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Game Preview

Quick links:
Ratiopharm ULM (ULM) will face KK Mornar Bar (MOR) in the upcoming game of EuroCup Basketball on Tuesday, November 3 at 11:15 pm IST (6:45 PM CET). The game will be played at Topolica Sport Hall in Bar, Montenegro. Here is our ULM vs MOR Dream11 prediction, top picks and ULM vs MOR Dream11 team.
By defeating Mega Bemax in their last outing, KK Mornar Bar secured the fourth spot in the EuroCup Basketball Group B standings. Isaiah Whitehead and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing two. Ratiopharm ULM, on the other hand, are fifth in the charts as they have won only one game so far while losing four.
Trey Landers, Per Guenther, John Petrucelli, Marius Stoll, Christoph Philipps, Isaiah Wilkins, Andreas Obst, Nicolas Bretzel, Dylan Osetkowski, Thomas Klepeisz, Troy Caupain, Igor Milicic, Moritz Krimmer, Nat Diallo, Patrick Heckmann, Aric Holman, Kristofer Krause, Timo Lanmueller
Jacob Pullen, Kenny Gabriel, Balsa Zivanovic, Derek Needham, Marko Jeremic, Sead Sehovic, Taylor Smith, Marko Mugosa, Isaiah Whitehead, Aleksandar Lazic, Vukota Pavic, Radoje Vujosevic, Nemanja Vranjes, Milko Bjelica, Uros Lukovic
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, KK Mornar Bar are the favourites to win the game.
Zurück auf internationalem Parkett! Bei @MornarBar - die zuhause in dieser Saison noch ungeschlagen sind - läuten wir heute die Rückrunde im @EuroCup ein! #uuulmer #weareone #basketball #ballislife #7DAYSEuroCup— ratiopharm ulm (@ratiopharmulm) November 3, 2020
Der Spieltag wird präsentiert von @lottobw pic.twitter.com/Xhs6rKi5r6
