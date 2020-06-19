ULM Vs FSL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Fraport Skyliners will face off against the Ratiopharm Ulm in their upcoming game of Basketball Bundesliga on June 19, Friday night (Saturday morning 12 AM IST) at the Audi Dome, in Munich, Germany. In their previous encounter (ULM vs FSL) on June 17, Ratiopharm ULM went on to defeat the Fraport Skyliners, in what was another blow to their survival in the ongoing season. In the upcoming game, FSL will need to notch a victory as they have only managed to win one game out of the four games played this season.

ULM vs FSL Dream11 top picks: ULM vs FSL Dream11 prediction

In the upcoming contest, Ratiopharm ULM are expected to be the favourites as they are yet to lose a game this season and look promising at this point. ULM are already on the top of Group A with a points difference of 64 and stand 9th overall in the regular season.

Meanwhile, Fraport Skyliners are struggling in the points table of Group B with a single victory from four games played. FSL stand fourth on the table with a points difference of -24. However, in the chart of the regular season, they are just a step beneath ULM, notching the 10th spot.

ULM vs FSL Dream11 prediction: ULM vs FSL Dream11 top picks

ULM vs FSL Dream11: ULM squad (ULM VS FSL Dream11 top picks)

Per Gunther, Christoph Philipps, Zachary Ensminger, Timo Lanmuller, Thomas Klepeisz, Archie Goodwin, Tyler Harvey, Kristofer Krause, Derek Willis, Moritz Krimmer, Patrick Heckmann, Andreas Obst, Mate Fazekas, Maximilian Ugrai, Marius Stoll, Gavin Schilling, Nat Diallo, Nicolos Bretzel, Dylan Osetkowski.

ULM vs FSL Dream11: FSL squad (ULM vs FSL Dream11 top picks)

Richard Freudenberg, Nigel Pruitt, Yorman Bartolo, Leon Kratzer, Gytis Masiulis, Aaron Kayser, Joe Rahon, Akeem Vargas, Len Schoormann, Lamont Jones, Matthew McQuaid, Bruno Vrcic, Quantez Robertson, Shaquille Hines, Marco Voller.

ULM vs FSL Dream11: ULM starting 5

D Osetkowski, D Willis, A Obst, P Gunther, A Goodwin.

ULM vs FSL Dream11: FSL starting five

S Hines / Y Bartolo, Q Robertson, L Kratzer / G Masiulis, J Rahon, L Jones.

ULM vs FSL Dream11 prediction: ULM vs FSL Dream11 top picks

Thomas Klepeisz, Tyler Harvey, Lamont Jones, Quantez Robertson, Patrick Heckmann, Yorman Bartolo, Andreas Obst

Note: The FSL vs ULM Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The FSL vs ULM Dream11 team selection and FSL vs ULM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Fraport Skyliners Instagram