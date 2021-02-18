Meek Mill's Insensitive 'chopper And Kobe' Rap Line Causes Furore Amongst Netizens

American musician Meek Mill has come under fire for his “insensitive” rap line about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant in his upcoming track. Twitterati has taken to the micro-blogging site in to express their displeasure on the same. The verse is a direct reference to the tragic helicopter accident that took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gina along with at least seven others on January 26, 2020.

The line in question is a part of Meek Mill and Lil Baby'supcoming musical collaboration venture that was quite recently leaked by a handful of Internet users online, as per a report on HITC. The rapper appears to say, "If I ever lack I'm going out with my choppa, it be another Kobe", in a preview of the track, Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe).

The internet hits back at Meek Mill

Chile #meekmill done put #kobebryant in a bar and the people are not having it 🤦🏽‍♀️ (swipe to hear) #gossiptwins https://t.co/fGM7MYWlkb — The Gossip Twins (@Thegossiptwins) February 18, 2021

#meekmill explain baby cuz we need answers mentioning #kobebryant name disrespectfully 🥴 I’m hoping this was before #kobe passed away or something idk why I’m making ish up for Meek 😩😭 https://t.co/dIH2bNHOBg — Tea Snipers (@teasnipers) February 18, 2021

Meek Mill's Kobe Bryant line is a step too far - it's hurtful, crass, and opportunistic, taking advantage of a real-life tragedy for his own clout.https://t.co/2Wgaygtd29#MeekMill #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/y65yTecd7T — CLASH (@ClashMagazine) February 18, 2021

Who Is Meek Mill?

Meek Mill, whose original name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is a rapper, activist, and a songwriter. He started off in the music industry as a battle rapper. Sometime after his initial months, he was made a part of a musical group known as The Bloodhoundz. But now, Meek Mill is the owner of a record company known as Dream Chasers Records, which was launched by him in October 2012. In November 2017, he was sentenced to spend approximately 2 to 4 years in prison on the grounds of violating parole. He also served five months at the correctional institution based in Pennsylvania. In August 2019, a documentary series, which went by the name of Free Meek, based on the rapper’s clash with the criminal justice system, was released on an OTT platform. Meek served as the executive producer on the series in question.

