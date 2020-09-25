WS Vs LL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Western Australia Basketball League Live

Warwick Senators (WS) will go head-to-head against the Lakeside Lightning (LL) in the upcoming Western Australia Basketball League game on Friday, September 25 at 5:30 pm IST. Warwick Senators are currently leading the charts with a win-loss record of 12-1 in the 13 games they've played so far. Lakeside Lightning, on the other hand, are in fourth spot as they have won nine games and suffered four loses.

Fans can play the WS vs LL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our WS vs LL Dream11 prediction and our WS vs LL Dream11 team.

Also Read l LEW vs TPT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Polish Basketball League live

WS vs LL live: WS vs LL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, September 25, 2020

Time: 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Warwick Stadium Court 1 in Warwick, Australia

WS vs LL live: Dream11 team, squad list

WS vs LL Dream11 team: Warwick Senators squad

Alier Riak, Ashley Litterick, Caleb Davis, Cody Ellis, Corban Wroe, Ethan Elliott, George Pearl, Isaac Campion, Jarrod Hodge, Jay Thwaites, Justin King, Ngor Manyang, Oliver Cross, Thomas Witts, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk

WS vs LL Dream11 team: Lakeside Lightning squad

Andrew Ferguson, Ben Fairclough, Ben Lee, Byron Pearson, Corey Shervill, Ezekiel Grida, Isaac Grida, John Isenbarger, Joshua Davey, Julius Bowie, Justin Bennett, Kayden Malseed, Liam Hislop, Liam Patterson, Michael Odingo, Michael Vigor, Nicholas Palleschi, Nick Blight, Rowan Mackenzie

Also Read l WS vs RF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Western Australia Basketball League live

WS vs LL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Warwick Senators: Justin King, Jay Thwaites, Wani-Swaka Lo-Buluk

Lakeside Lightning: Nicholas Palleschi, Kayden Malseed, Liam Patterson

WS vs LL Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Warwick Senators: Justin King (PG), Jay Thwaites (SG), Wani-Swaka Lo-Buluk (SF), Cody Ellis (PF), Caleb Davis (C)

Lakeside Lightning: Nicholas Palleschi (PG), Kayden Malseed (SG), Liam Patterson (SF), Ezekiel Grida (PF), Rowan Mackenzie (C)

Also Read l DSA vs VIB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Italian Basketball Cup live

WS vs LL Dream11 prediction: WS vs LL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Justin King (SP), Kayden Malseed

Shooting Guard: Rowan Mackenzie, Jay Thwaites

Small Forwards: Julius Bowie, Wani-Swaka Lo-Buluk

Power Forward: Cody Ellis

Centers: Caleb Davis

WS vs LL live: WS vs LL match prediction

Warwick Senators start as favourites to win the game.

Note: The WS vs LL Dream11 prediction and WS vs LL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WS vs LL Dream11 team and WS vs LL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Western Australia Basketball League live

Image Source: Canva