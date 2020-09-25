WS Vs LL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Western Australia Basketball League Live

Warwick Senators (WS) will go head-to-head against the Lakeside Lightning (LL) in the upcoming Western Australia Basketball League game on Friday, September 25 at 5:30 pm IST. Warwick Senators are currently leading the charts with a win-loss record of 12-1 in the 13 games they've played so far. Lakeside Lightning, on the other hand, are in fourth spot as they have won nine games and suffered four loses.
Fans can play the WS vs LL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our WS vs LL Dream11 prediction and our WS vs LL Dream11 team.
Also Read l LEW vs TPT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Polish Basketball League live
Alier Riak, Ashley Litterick, Caleb Davis, Cody Ellis, Corban Wroe, Ethan Elliott, George Pearl, Isaac Campion, Jarrod Hodge, Jay Thwaites, Justin King, Ngor Manyang, Oliver Cross, Thomas Witts, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk
Andrew Ferguson, Ben Fairclough, Ben Lee, Byron Pearson, Corey Shervill, Ezekiel Grida, Isaac Grida, John Isenbarger, Joshua Davey, Julius Bowie, Justin Bennett, Kayden Malseed, Liam Hislop, Liam Patterson, Michael Odingo, Michael Vigor, Nicholas Palleschi, Nick Blight, Rowan Mackenzie
Also Read l WS vs RF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Western Australia Basketball League live
Also Read l DSA vs VIB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Italian Basketball Cup live
Warwick Senators start as favourites to win the game.
Also Read l WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Western Australia Basketball League live