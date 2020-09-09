VIB Vs BCR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Italian Basketball Cup Live

Virtus Bologna (VIB) will face off against the Vanoli Cremona (BCR) in the Italian Basketball Cup on Wednesday night, September 9, 2020 (Thursday IST). dThe match will begin at 12:00 am IST at the PalaDozza Sports Complex in Italy. Fans can play the VIB vs BCR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our VIB vs BCR Dream11 prediction, VIB vs BCR Dream11 top picks and the VIB vs BCR Dream11 team.

VIB vs BCR Dream11 prediction and preview

Bologna have been in fine form during the Supercup, having won three of their four games so far and are atop the Girone B standings. In their previous match against Cremona, they romped to 87-66 win. The visitors have struggled this season, having won just one of their four games so far. Cremona find themselves on the bottom of the Girone B standings and will look to avenge their defeat from when the two sides last met in August.

VIB vs BCR Dream11 prediction: Squad list

VIB squad

Milos Teodosic, Alessandro Pajola, Lorenzo Deri, Stefan Markovic, Josh Adams, Abass Awudu Abass, Kyle Weems, Amar Alibegovic, Giampolo Ricci, Stefan Nikolic, Julian Gamble, Vince Hunter, Amedeo Tessitori

BCR squad

Fabio Mian, Filippo Gallo, Topias Palmi, Alessandro Ariazzi, David Reginald Cournooh, Federico Maria Ferrari, Filippo Marchetti, T.J. Williams, David Reginald Cournooh, Lazar Trunic, Alessandro Feraboli, Jarvis Williams, Daulton Hommes, Andrea Donda, Marcus Lee

VIB vs BCR Dream11 prediction: VIB vs BCR Dream11 team

Point Guard: Topias Palmi, Fabio Mian,

Topias Palmi, Fabio Mian, Shooting Guard: David Reginald Cournooh, Stefan Markovic

David Reginald Cournooh, Stefan Markovic Shooting Forward : T.J. Williams

: T.J. Williams Power Forward: Stefan Nikolic

Stefan Nikolic Center: Julian Gamble, Marcus Lee

VIB vs BCR Dream11 team: VIB vs BCR Dream11 top picks

VIB vs BCR Dream11 top picks for captain: Fabio Mian, T.J. Williams

VIB vs BCR Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: David Reginald Cournooh, Stefan Markovic

VIB vs BCR Dream11 prediction

Our prediction is that Bologna will comfortably beat Cremona this week.

Note: The VIB vs BCR Dream11 prediction, VIB vs BCR Dream11 team and VIB vs BCR Dream11 top picks are made based on our own analysis. The VIB vs BCR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Virtus Bologna Instagram)