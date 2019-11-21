MIL Vs POR Dream11 Top Picks, Preview, Team News, Match Prediction And More Updates

The Portland Trail Blazers will head to the Fiserv Forum to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, November 22 (6:30 AM IST). The Bucks enter into the game on some fine form after prevailing over the Atlanta Hawks in their last outing. The Trail Blazers, however, succumbed to a loss against New Orleans Pelicans in their last game and as such, the Blazers will have to be wary of a Bucks side, which is going through a fine run.

MIL vs POR Dream11 preview

Portland Trail Blazers' 104-115 loss against New Orleans Pelicans was their eighth loss in their last 10 games. However, the Blazers did see Carmelo Anthony make his much-awaited debut. Anthony finished with 10 points, four rebounds and five turnovers in 24 minutes, despite a one-year absence from the NBA. Damien Lillard missed the game against the Pelicans with a back spasm and is still out owing to the injury. Lillard has been instrumental in the games he has played for the Blazers this season and his presence will be sorely missed against a relentless Bucks side.

The best of The Greek Freak:



33 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 70% FG pic.twitter.com/8bjnzIsbIA — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 21, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, have a 10-3 record so far. The game against the Atlanta Hawks concluded a three-game trip on the road for the Bucks. Interestingly, the Bucks have played 10 of their games away from home so far. The Fiserv Forum, therefore, will provide some much-needed respite from the travel for reigning MVP Giannis Antetokunmpo and co. Milwaukee Bucks have won six of their last eight meetings with the Blazers, which means Carmelo Anthony and his team will face an uphill battle at the Fiserv Forum on Friday morning.

MIL vs POR Dream11 team

Point guards: Anfernee Simmons, Eric Bledsoe

Shooting guards: CJ McCollum (Vice-Captain), Wesley Matthews

Small forward: Kent Bazemore

Power forwards: Skal Labissiere, Giannis Antetokunmpo (Captain)

Centre: Brook Lopez

MIL vs POR Dream11 prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have won eight of their last nine games. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three. With a reigning MVP in their side, our Dream11 prediction for this game is a win for the Milwaukee Bucks.