Chelsea Suffer Major Injury Blow Before Their Crucial Champions League Clash Against Lille

Champions League has reached the final stages of its group stage matches. While teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich have already qualified for the round of 16 draws, some big guns will wait for the final matchday to check their luck. Defending champions Liverpool will look to bag at least a point from their away clash against Salzburg. Erling Haaland's threatening form this Champions League season will be a worrying issue for the Reds.

Defending Europa League champions Chelsea will enter their clash against Lille with the intention of grabbing the much-needed three points. Frank Lampard has already faced a blow, even before the match has started. He has some major injuries to worry about.

Champions League last day drama

According to reports, Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori were missing from Chelsea's training before their crucial Champions League clash on Monday. Tomori was not included in Chelsea's Premier League Matchday 16 clash against Everton and the pairing of Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma looked a bit of a mismatch. The Blues lost 3-1 against Everton (who recently parted ways with their manager) and it can be blamed on their defence. Zouma's error made it easy for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score the opener and Everton caught momentum with that.

Missing Giroud won't worry Lampard a lot as Tammy Abraham looks fit to play in the clash. However, the English-side will have to sort out their defence before the do-or-die clash. The Ajax and Valencia game is also crucial and the latter will need a win to get ahead in the competition. Chelsea will reach the elimination round if they beat Lille. Alternatively, they'll go through if the match ends in a stalemate and Ajax manages to win against Valencia.

It's MATCH DAY

⚽Chelsea vs Lille

🏆UEFA Champions League

🏟Stamford Bridge

⏰9pm

C'MON BLUES 💙💪💪

A MUST WIN!!!#CHELOSC pic.twitter.com/EMEtTlU2Sl — BLUEBERRY💙 (@NenyeChelsea) December 10, 2019

