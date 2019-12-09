Lionel Messi Is Impossible To Replace, Says Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the best player to ever play for Barcelona and the club acknowledges that. Messi recently got felicitated with the sixth Ballon d'Or of his career for his exceptional performance in the 2018-19 season. Even after 15 years, Barcelona are still dependent on Lionel Messi. Leo has already scored 14 goals in 15 games in all competitions this season for the Catalans. Barcelona's club president - Josep Maria Bartomeu - admitted that it will be impossible for Barcelona to replace Lionel Messi when the skipper decides to hang his boots.

"Lionel Messi is irreplaceable"- Bartomeu

Josep Maria Bartomeu, when asked about Lionel Messi's retirement, stated that Barcelona's fans are fortunate to be able to enjoy Messi's brilliance every three days. Bartomeu, in an interview with La Republica, stated that Lionel Messi is impossible to replace. When Messi retires, Barcelona will be forced to adopt a different style of play. The president revealed that he cannot say that Barcelona are already preparing for the post-Messi era. It is true that they have already decided to bet on young players for a long time.

The 56-year-old Spaniard expressed that he would like to make Messi an annuity contract, as they've done with Andres Iniesta in the past. According to Bartomeu, Messi has earned the right to decide when he wants to put an end to his career. He admitted that Messi is the number one footballer in the world and that they will fully understand his value only in a few years time. He said that Messi has changed not only the history of Barcelona, but that of world football. Bartomeu, when asked about Pep Guardiola's possible return to Camp Nou, stated that it does not depend on him as it was Pep who decided to leave. He also added that Barcelona's doors will always be open for Pep Guardiola.

