ISL: Points Table At Halfway Mark After Gameweek 7, ATK And Bengaluru FC Rule The Roost

The Matchday 7 clash of Indian Super League 2019-20 winded up with Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC sharing the spoils between each other. Defending champions Bengaluru FC opened the week with a close 1-0 win over Odisha FC, thanks to Juanan's first-half goal. The win saw the Bengaluru-based team climb up to the second spot of the points with 3 wins and 13 points in 7 games. The Sunil Chhetri-led side is the only unbeaten team in the league so far and is trailing by a point against table-toppers ATK. As for Odisha FC, the loss placed them on the seventh spot of the table as they have 6 points in 7 games (Wins 1, Draws 3, Losses 3).

ISL points table after Matchday 7

Sixth-placed Mumbai FC and eight-placed Kerala Blasters ended their Matchday 7 clash in a 1-1 stalemate, courtesy to Raphael Messi Bouli and Amine Chermiti's late goals. NorthEast United faced their first defeat of the season as ATK scored 3 times to clinch the win in their Matchday 7 fixture. Thanks to the away win, ATK retained the top spot in the ISL 2019-20 points table with 14 points in 7 games. NorthEast United drifted to the 5th place in the table after suffering the loss.

Things are going bad to worse for the newly-formed side Hyderabad FC as they encountered their third loss in four games. The most recent one came when they hosted FC Goa. Manvir Singh's 68' goal was enough for Goa to seal the clash against Hyderabad FC. The win pushed FC Goa to the third position on the table and Hyderabad FC didn't help their cause as they are at the bottom of the table. Jamshedpur FC's Isaac Vanmalsawma spoiled Chennaiyin FC and Owen Coyle's party as he cancelled out Nerijus Valskis' goal to end the match in a 1-1 draw. Jamshedpur FC are on the 4th spot of the points table, whereas, Chennaiyin FC are on the 9th.

