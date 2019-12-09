The Debate
Diego Maradona Loses His Cool And Goes Berserk During Gimnasia's 2-1 Win

Football News

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Diego Maradona in Gimnasia. Maradona earlier quit from his post last month and then returned to the club. Read on.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona pulled-off a Diego Maradona moment during Gimnasia's 2-1 win against Central Cordoba. Maradona is managing Argentina's top-tier side - Gimnasia. They have been battling relegation throughout the season. It looks like the pressure to lift his side might have gotten to the former World Cup winner. He was seen panicking during the match. Maradona was seen shaking in fear while praying for his side on the touchline. The scene couldn't have got any worse. Gimnasia somehow managed to make a comeback from a goal down to win the game 2-1. The three-points saw 'El Lobo' move up to the 21st-position in the points table.

Watch Diego Maradona's antics during the match:

Gimnasia were in the relegation zone when Maradona was brought in as the manager of the team. Maradona was in tears while he was giving his post-match interview. It has been a roller coaster ride for Diego Maradona in Gimnasia. Maradona earlier quit from his post last month and then returned to the club. The Argentine was in disagreement with the club's presidency candidates. According to reports, Maradona took the job on only one condition. The condition was that Gimnasia's current manager - Gabriel Pellegrino - will retain his role in the club.

Diego Maradona has been very vocal about his support towards Pellegrino and he even wore a cap to show his support for the club president. He also talked about the presidency issue in the post-match interview. When Maradona was asked if he will leave the job if Pellegrino leaves the post, he replied by saying that he will only stay if Pellegrino wins the election. Maradona insisted that he won't negotiate with anyone else as he is not a traitor. 

Published:
